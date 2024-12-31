Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die Zukunft ist jetzt - KI macht den Unterschied! Smarter. Schneller. Erfolgreicher!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNAT | ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 | Ticker-Symbol: K4H
Stuttgart
30.12.24
10:13 Uhr
0,765 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KR1 PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KR1 PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KR1 Plc - Unaudited Net Asset Value Update (November 2024)

Finanznachrichten News

KR1 Plc - Unaudited Net Asset Value Update (November 2024)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 31

Tuesday, 31 December 2024

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Unaudited Net Asset Value Update

KR1 plc (KR1:ASE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") as at 30 November 2024.

Net Asset Value £177,085,385

NAV per share 100.04p

GBP/USD rate 1.2736

Income from digital assets (*) £771,347(*)

Positions (Top 10) by fair value:

Asset GBP equivalent % of portfolio

Celestia ("TIA") £49,327,525 27.86%

Polkadot ("DOT") £36,026,098 20.34%

Lido ("LDO") £16,962,498 9.58%

Lido Staked ETH ("stETH") £ 15,871,065 8.96%

Cosmos ("ATOM") £ 13,120,700 7.41%

Nexus Mutual ("NXM") (**) £ 6,938,533 3.92%

Zee Prime II £ 6,104,963 3.45%

Astar ("ASTR") £ 4,488,169 2.53%

Moonbeam ("GLMR") £ 3,946,321 2.23%

Mode ("MODE") £ 3,612,500 2.04%

(*) For the purposes of KR1's monthly unaudited NAV update, 'Income from digital assets' is defined as the aggregate income from staking rewards for the relevant monthly period and excludes any other forms of income.

(**) For the purposes of asset valuation, the fair value of NXM is established according to the price of Wrapped NXM ("wNXM").

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven

Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630

Email: investors@KR1.io

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl

Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Email: info@peterhousecap.com

SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)
Bob Huxford
Ian Silvera
Atif Nawaz

Phone: +44 (0)20 3757 6882

Email: KR1@secnewgate.co.uk

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


© 2024 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.