INDIGO GROUP (ex GROUPE INFRA PARK): INDIGO Infra announces it has finalized the acquisition of all the shares and shareholders' loans in Smovengo as well as the acquisition of the business assets for supplying Smovengo

La Défense, 31st December 2024

INDIGO Infra announces it has completed the acquisition of all the shares and shareholders' loans in Smovengo as well as the acquisition of the business assets for supplying Smovengo with the solutions and equipment necessary for the "Vélib'" self-service bikes

INDIGO Infra, a subsidiary of INDIGO Group, world expert in parking solutions and urban mobility, which previously held 40% of Smovengo's share capital, announces it has finalized the acquisition of all the shares and shareholders' loans in Smovengo from its co-shareholders Mobivia, Fifteen and Marfina as well as the acquisition from Fifteen of the business assets related to the solutions and equipment necessary to the "Vélib'" self-service bikes.

Moreover, in the context of Smovengo's capital restructuring, INDIGO Infra has written off its shareholders' loans (fully depreciated in INDIGO Group's consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2023). INDIGO Infra will also proceed with the incorporation to the capital of Smovengo of all, or part of the shareholders' loan acquired, followed by a capital reduction.

Since 2018, Smovengo operates the "Vélib'" self-service bikes on behalf of the Syndicat Autolib' Vélib' Métropole (now Agence Métropolitaine des Mobilités Partagées), covering the City of Paris and 65 municipalities of the Greater Paris Metropolitan Area, until 2032. With 20,000 bikes, almost 48 million journeys and more than 150 million kilometers travelled in 2023, Smovengo is the operator of the world's largest docked bicycle sharing contract and a key player in low-carbon mobility.

This combined operation enables INDIGO Infra to hold 100% of Smovengo's capital and to strengthen Smovengo on the control over its entire value chain.

Case Cassiopea and Advant Altana acted as financial and legal advisors, respectively. EY, Stéphane Chaouat & Associés, and Vaughan Avocats also assisted INDIGO Infra with financial, tax, and social matters.

INDIGO Group

About INDIGO Group S.A.

The INDIGO Group, which owns nearly 100% of INDIGO Infra, Indigo Neo and INDIGO®weel, is a global player in parking and urban mobility, managing more than 1.4 million parking spaces and their associated services in 10 countries.

INDIGO Group is indirectly 49.3% owned by Crédit Agricole Assurances, 34.4% owned by Vauban Infrastructure Partners and 14.9% owned by MR Infrastructure Investment GmbH (MEAG), and held 0.2% of its own shares in treasury, with the Group's management owning the remainder of the shares.

www.group-indigo.com

