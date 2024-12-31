Anzeige
WKN: A2DHJM | ISIN: GB00BD04QG09
Stuttgart
30.12.24
08:17 Uhr
0,114 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
31.12.2024 08:31 Uhr
287 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results for the 6 -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results for the 6 months to 30 September 2024 

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results for the 6 months to 30 September 2024 
31-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU 
EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. 
 
31 December 2024 
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 
 
 ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") 
 
Half Year Results for the period to 30 September 2024 
 
Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR") the Ethical Housing Investor and developer, is pleased to announce its unaudited 
interim results for the six months to 30 September 2024. 
 
Highlights 
 
   -- Net Asset Value (NAV) unchanged at 85p per share (31 March 2024 - 85p per share) 
   -- Property assets increased by 2% (GBP40,000) 
   -- Profit of GBP8,590 (30 September 2023 - Profit of GBP45,508) 
   -- 100% of Specialist Supported Housing rents collected 
 
Chief Executive's Statement 
 
"Despite the challenging economic environment characterised by stagnant economic growth and pervasive pessimism, our 
real estate portfolio continues to demonstrate robust performance. We are pleased to report a 100% rent collection 
rate, underscoring the enduring resilience of our tenant base and the quality of our assets. 
 
Our focus on generating long-term, indexed income from high-quality social infrastructure assets has garnered interest 
from potential investors. We believe that the opportune moment has arrived with the new government's ambitious target 
to construct 1.5 million new homes over the next five years. A substantial portion of these developments will be social 
and affordable housing, and the government is implementing policy changes in order to unlock the private capital 
necessary to address the housing crisis. 
 
We had anticipated that the Bank of England's decision to reduce interest rates would inject optimism into the UK real 
estate market, which combined with the imperative to secure more lucrative returns, would enable us to raise fresh 
equity sooner. However, the shadow of escalating inflation and growing uncertainty, including over the speed of further 
Base Rate reductions, has slowed our progress. 
 
On the operational front, we acknowledge the escalating costs associated with being a publicly traded company, 
particularly in areas of regulation and audit. The Quoted Companies Alliance reported that the average percentage 
change in audit fees across all markets between 2017/18 and 2022/23 was 127%, with Aquis companies experiencing the 
lowest average increase of 97%. Given our current size, these increases have had a disproportionate impact on our 
operations. 
 
Our share price continues to be negatively impacted by the lack of liquidity. Several sales conducted in 2024 resulted 
in a significant decline in price, leading to a substantial discount between the share price and our Net Asset Value. 
We have engaged in discussions with the Exchange and our Corporate Adviser to explore potential solutions for 
addressing this long-term liquidity challenge. 
 
While the opportunities that lie ahead are substantial and promising, we are reviewing our options to safeguard 
shareholder value and proactively address the evolving needs of our shareholders." 
 
Joe McTaggart 
Chief Executive 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Consolidated Income Statement 
For the Six-Month Period to 30 September 2024 
 
                        6 Months to          Year ended 
                               6 Months to 
                        30 September          31 March 
                        2024     30 September 2023 
                                        2024 
                           GBP       GBP     GBP 
 
                         64,904    62,407      128,917 
Rent received 
Cost of sales                  -      -         - 
Gross Profit                  64,904    62,407      128,917 
 
Increase in property values           40,000    60,000      60,000 
Other Income                  -      3,569       - 
Administrative Expenses 
                        (101,127)  (79,485)     (239,077) 
 
Depreciation                  -      -         - 
                        ____________ ____________   ____________ 
OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)             3,777    46,491      (50,160) 
Exceptional item                -      -         - 
Interest receivable and similar income     4,961    -         8,652 
Interest payable                (148)    (305)       (409) 
                        ____________ ____________   ____________ 
PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXATION          8,590    46,186      (41,917) 
Taxation                    -      678        2,163 
 
Loss on disposal of fixed assets & depreciation -      -         - 
                        ____________ ____________   ____________ 
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD     8,590    45,508      (44,080) 
 
Other comprehensive income           -      -         - 
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD    8,590    45,508      (44,080)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

30 September 2022 

30 September 2024      30 September 2023  31 March 2024 
                      GBP     GBP      GBP     GBP      GBP     GBP 
 
FIXED ASSETS 
Investment Property                 2,600,000       2,560,000       2,560,000 
Investments                     1           1           1 
 
CURRENT ASSETS 
Cash at Bank                624,153        753,335        691,367 
Debtors and Prepayments          6,581         5,642         3,534 
 
CREDITORS 
Amounts falling due within one year    (38,799)        (39,062)       (67,556) 
 
NET CURRENT ASSETS                  591,935        737,425        627,345 
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES        3,191,936       3,237,426       3,187,346 
 
Provision for Liabilities              -           -           - 
 
Amounts falling due over one year          (3,000)        (10,000)       (7,000) 
 
NET ASSETS                      3,188,936       3,269,936       3,180,346 
 
CAPITAL AND RESERVES 
Called up share capital               187,754        187,754        187,754 
Share Premium                    3,505,154       3,505,154       3,505,154 
Fair Value Reserve                  1,226,019       1,226,019       1,226,019 
Retained Earnings                  (1,769,991)      (1,648,992)      (1,738,581) 
                           3,188,936       3,269,936       3,180,346

Consolidated Cash Flows

For the Six-Month Period to 30 September 2024 

30 September 30 September 31 March 
 
                         2024     2023     2024 
                         GBP      GBP      GBP 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Cash generated from operations          (69,027)   (3,516)   (67,400) 
Interest paid                  (148)    (224)    (409) 
Tax paid                     -      -      - 
Net cash from operating activities        (69,175)   (3,740)   (67,809) 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Purchase of investment property         -      -      - 
Sale of tangible fixed assets          -      -      - 
Sale of fixed asset investments         -      -      - 
Sale of investment property           -      -      - 
Development costs recognized in c/year      -      -      - 
Interest received                4,961    3,569    8,652 
Net cash from investing activities        4,961    5,569    (6,000) 
 
Cash flows from financing activities 
New loans in year                -      -      - 
Loan repayments in year             (3,000)   (3,000)   (6,000) 
Share issue                   -      -      - 
Share buyback                  -      -      - 
Net cash from financing activities        (3,000)   (3,000)   (6,000) 
 
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (67,214)   (3,171)   (65,157) 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 691,367   756,524   756,524 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period    624,153   753,353   691,367

The above figures have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, contact:

Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171

Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive

Website www.wallsandfutures.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Results for the 6 -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     WAFR 
LEI Code:   213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
Sequence No.: 367738 
EQS News ID:  2059277 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2059277&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
