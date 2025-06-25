DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Director Dealing

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Director Dealing 25-Jun-2025 / 16:31 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 June 2025 WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") Director Dealing The Company has received notification of dealings by Joseph McTaggart, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Following these purchases, Mr McTaggart (including PCA holdings) will have an interest in a total of 127,672 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 3.40% of the Ordinary Shares in issue. Joe McTaggart, CEO of Walls & Futures said: "Walls & Futures is embarking on an exciting new chapter, transitioning to an evergreen investment company structure. This strategic evolution is designed to unlock greater value, provide enhanced liquidity options for our investors, and foster long-term growth by leveraging a more agile and direct investment approach in the property market. We will be partnering with institutional investors and co-invests into individual and portfolio investments across a range of commercial and real estate opportunities in the UK and Western Europe. The Company has a target net return of 12% IRR / 1.6 MOIC over a rolling five-year period by investing in institutionally sought after sectors such industrial & logistics, living and life science innovation. The opportunities will typically have a value-add profile and be in high quality locations. We extend our sincere gratitude to the teams at Allenby and Aquis for their support." -ENDS- For further information, contact: Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171 Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive Website www.wallsandfutures.com Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656 Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name J McTaggart 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Walls & Futures REIT plc b) LEI 213800CJV93R1FPNT553 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 4 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 5 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.23 1,869 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total d) - Aggregated volume n/a n/a n/a - Price

e) Date of the transaction 25 June 2025

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Stock Exchange

