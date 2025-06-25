Anzeige
WKN: A2DHJM | ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 | Ticker-Symbol: 6UZ
Stuttgart
25.06.25 | 08:19
0,011 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.06.2025 18:03 Uhr
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Director Dealing

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Director Dealing 

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Director Dealing 
25-Jun-2025 / 16:31 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
25 June 2025 
 
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 
 
  
 
 ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Director Dealing 
 
  
 
  
 
The Company has received notification of dealings by Joseph McTaggart, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.  
Following these purchases, Mr McTaggart (including PCA holdings) will have an interest in a total of 127,672 ordinary 
shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 3.40% of the Ordinary Shares in issue. 
 
  
 
Joe McTaggart, CEO of Walls & Futures said: 
 
  
 
"Walls & Futures is embarking on an exciting new chapter, transitioning to an evergreen investment company structure. 
This strategic evolution is designed to unlock greater value, provide enhanced liquidity options for our investors, and 
foster long-term growth by leveraging a more agile and direct investment approach in the property market. 
 
  
 
We will be partnering with institutional investors and co-invests into individual and portfolio investments across a 
range of commercial and real estate opportunities in the UK and Western Europe. 
 
  
 
The Company has a target net return of 12% IRR / 1.6 MOIC over a rolling five-year period by investing in 
institutionally sought after sectors such industrial & logistics, living and life science innovation. The opportunities 
will typically have a value-add profile and be in high quality locations. 
 
  
 
We extend our sincere gratitude to the teams at Allenby and Aquis for their support." 
 
  
 
 -ENDS- 
 
  
 
  
 
For further information, contact: 
 
  
 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC                                                 0333 700 7171      
 
Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive 
 
Website www.wallsandfutures.com 
 
  
 
  
 
Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)                                
 
Nick Harriss/James Reeve     020 3328 5656 
 
  
 
Notification of dealing form 
 
1       Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated 
 
a)      Name                      J McTaggart 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                Chief Executive Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/amendment         Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer 
 
a)      Name                      Walls & Futures REIT plc 
 
b)      LEI                      213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 
4 
     (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
 
                               Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
                               
a)        
                             
       Identification code 
                             ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Purchase of Ordinary Shares 
 
                                                  
 
                                       Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                     GBP0.23      1,869 
                                                         
       Aggregated information 
 
                                     Aggregate   Aggregate   Aggregate 
                                      Price     Volume     Total 
d)     -     Aggregated volume 
 
                                   n/a      n/a      n/a 
       -     Price

e) Date of the transaction 25 June 2025

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Stock Exchange

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     WAFR 
LEI Code:   213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
Sequence No.: 393995 
EQS News ID:  2160754 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2160754&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2025 11:32 ET (15:32 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
