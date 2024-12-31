LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA), a digital solution provider, announced that it aims to acquire Slovakia-based 3D machine vision solutions manufacturer Photoneo.The cash deal is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2025, subject to closing conditions, but the transaction details remain undisclosed.With the acquisition, Zebra Technologies aims to expand its presence in 3D machine vision solutions.The combination of Photoneo's 3D vision technology with Zebra's sensors, software, and AI image processing will help customers gain powerful tools to solve tough challenges.The offerings include applications like picking items from bins, unloading pallets, creating virtual models, and inspecting parts for industries like automotive and logistics.Zebra Technologies noted that Photoneo's smart sensors work especially well with vision-guided robots and are compatible with major robot brands for tasks like bin picking. Its unique parallel structured light technology makes 3D tasks faster, more accurate, and higher resolution, offering a reliable solution with both hardware and software.CEO of Zebra Technologies Bill Burns said, 'This acquisition addresses the needs of customers globally who want to maximize the potential of machine vision within their frontline operations. Building on Zebra's proven expertise in autonomous data capture, inspection software and deep learning AI capabilities, this combination expands our portfolio of highly differentiated 3D sensors and advanced 3D machine vision software.'In 2024, Zebra partnered with Photoneo to use their cameras, enhancing Zebra's 3D product offerings.Monday, ZBRA had closed 1.34% less at $383.85 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX