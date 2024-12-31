US-based Origami Solar has overcome two key challenges to replace aluminum solar module frames with steel products. The company says it can offer improved performance and a compelling value proposition, particularly for module makers setting up outside China. pv magazine caught up with Origami Solar CEO Gregg Patterson to discuss steel frames and the company's expansion plans. From pv magazine 12/24-01/25 pv magazine: How did you get started with Origami Solar? Gregg Patterson: The one thing in a PV system that hasn't changed or seen any real innovation in the 60-plus years that solar has been ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...