Waaree Energies says it has secured environmental product declaration (EPD) certification for its bifacial mono passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar panels. From pv magazine India Waaree Energies has become the first Indian solar panel manufacturer to publish independently verified EPDs for its bifacial mono PERC and TOPCon solar panels. The declarations show that the panels are designed to lower environmental footprints, with TOPCon panels classified as ultra-low-carbon products. The EPDs, based on life cycle assessments (LCA) by Sphera Solutions, ...

