Scientists have developed a multi-physics thermal model for panels with a natural convection cooling loop and tested it against experimental data. They have also experimented with varying the coolant channel thickness and different coolants. The highest measured electrical efficiency reached 15. 45%. An international research team, led by the University of Manchester, studied the thermal modeling of floating photovoltaic (FPV) panels with a natural convection cooling loop (NCCL). The researchers created a novel 2D multi-physics numerical model to evaluate the system using varying coolant channel ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...