Zanzibar's state-owned utility is holding a tender for the development of an 18 MW solar project on the southern end of the archipelago off Tanzania's coast. The application deadline is Jan. 31, 2025. Zanzibar Electricity Corp. (ZECO) has launched a tender for designing, supplying, and installing a solar plant with at least 18 MW capacity. It will be located in Makunduchi, one of the southernmost towns on the islands of Zanzibar, which is an autonomous region of Tanzania. According to the tender details, the chosen developer will also be responsible for the plant's operation and maintenance ...

