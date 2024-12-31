Anzeige
31.12.2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 31

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
(the "Company")

Directorate Change

Notification pursuant to LR 6.4.6 (R)

Further to the announcements of 24 September and 20 November 2024, the Company confirms that Mr Peter Dicks retires as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 31 December 2024.

Peter did a conscientious job as Chairman of the Audit Committee and as Senior Independent Director since the inception of the Company, before handing over to Louise Bonham in the former role and to Davina Walter in the latter position earlier this year.

The Board would like to pass along its grateful thanks for his contribution since the Company's launch.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
31 December 2024

Enquiries:

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
Gervais Williams, Martin Turner, Claire Long Tel: 020 3714 1500

Peel Hunt LLP (Broker)
Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy Tel: 020 7418 8900


