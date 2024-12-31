Anzeige
WKN: A0RE04 | ISIN: EE3100101031
Lang & Schwarz
30.12.24
16:09 Uhr
0,062 Euro
-0,001
-2,20 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PRFOODS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRFOODS AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0600,06430.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.12.2024 12:22 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AS PRFoods resolutions of the Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

AS PRFoods resolutions of the Shareholders adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of AS PRFoods on 31.12.2024 without calling a meeting

The general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was held without convening a meeting in accordance with § 2991 of the Commercial Code. The voting took place via submitting the voting ballots during the period from 10.12.2024 to 31.12.2024. According to the Commercial Code, in the event of non-voting, the shareholder is deemed to have voted against the resolution.

Following the submission of the voting ballots, the Meeting adopted the following resolutions:

  1. Approval of 01.07.2023 - 30.06.2024 annual report

To approve the 01.07.2023 - 30.06.2024 annual report of AS PRFoods.

Voting results:

VotesNumber of VotesProportion to total votes (%)
In favour24,446,71563.2%
Against (did not vote)14,236,14536.8%
Impartial00%
Total38,682,860100%

  1. Covering the loss

The loss in the period 01.07.2023 - 30.06.2024 was EUR 4,673,000. To cover the loss from the profits of future periods.

Voting results:

VotesNumber of VotesProportion to total votes (%)
In favour24,446,71563.2%
Against (did not vote)14,236,14536.8%
Impartial00%
Total38,682,860100%

The resolutions were adopted in accordance with the stipulations of the law and Company's articles of association.

Kristjan Kotkas
AS PRFoods
Management board member
T: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
