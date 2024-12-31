BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 31

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 30 December 2024 were:

643.06p Capital only

659.23p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 75,000 Ordinary shares on 30th December 2024, the Company has 86,346,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 16,863,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.