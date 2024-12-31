Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2024) - Investorideas.com, a go-to investing platform covering cleantech and defense stocks releases a snapshot on publicly traded companies driving innovation for US Army Aviation Safety, featuring KULR Technology Group, Inc (NYSE American: KULR), a leader in advanced thermal management and vibration reduction solutions, with a history of technology collaboration with the Armed Forces.

The US military aircraft market size is evaluated at USD 18.26 billion in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 29.27 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.81% from 2024 to 2034, according to PrecendenceResearch.com.

They report, "North America dominated the global military aircraft market in 2023 due to the largest air force in the world. The modernization of aircraft is extensively noticed in the transportation industry and military operations. The United States holds the largest number of military aircraft in the world is 5,213 active aircraft. The advancement in technology and the established air fleet globally are the primary factors in the growth of this region. Combine all the military departments in the United States- Navy, Army, and Marine Corps bringing to a total of 13,300 aircraft."

Safety for the aircraft and crews is a big part of budgets moving forward and companies in the defense sector are creating next generation solutions.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) just announced its active collaboration with the U.S. Army to plan an in-depth evaluation of the KULR VIBE system for vibration reduction and optimal balance on AH-64E Apache and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The evaluation is slated to begin in 2025 and will explore the potential of KULR VIBE to enhance operational efficiency and safety across these critical platforms.

From the news: The planned 12-month study will be conducted in partnership with the South Carolina National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. It aims to assess how KULR VIBE can contribute to stricter vibration standards, streamlining track and balance operations, reducing long-term maintenance costs, and improving aircraft longevity and reliability. Ultimately, the study seeks to bolster Army Aviation's operational availability while reducing overall expenditures.

"KULR is proud to collaborate with the U.S. Army on this forward-thinking initiative," said Ted Krupp, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at KULR Technology. "It is an honor to be entrusted to explore innovative ways to improve operational availability and cost-efficiency. We are excited by the potential of KULR VIBE to be a force multiplier for military aviation, enhancing both reliability and safety while reducing maintenance overhead."

From the news: This collaboration underscores the Army's ongoing commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to optimize performance and safety across its aviation fleet. Upon completion of the study, findings will be published for review, potentially paving the way for widespread adoption of KULR VIBE across Army Aviation platforms.

From the news: KULR Technology has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions that directly support the operational readiness of military assets. For example, the company's work with the U.S. Marine Corps on the AH-1Z Viper helped avoid the premature retirement of a $39 million asset and reduced over 2,000 hours of troubleshooting time, directly saving the Department of Defense millions of dollars. This partnership with the Army continues KULR's dedication to enhancing the reliability, safety, and operational efficiency of critical equipment, ultimately contributing to mission success across the armed services.

In October, Honeywell was awarded a $103 million contract by the US Army, through the Defense Logistics Agency, to provide its Next-Generation APN-209 Radar Altimeter (Next Gen APN-209) system on a wide variety of Army aircraft. This contract underscores Honeywell's ongoing commitment to delivering advanced, reliable technology to support US Army missions. It also supports Honeywell's alignment of its portfolio to three powerful megatrends, including the future of aviation.

From the news: Honeywell's new APN-209 Radar Altimeter system is a direct replacement for its legacy APN-209, which has been the primary radar altimeter on numerous U.S. Army aircraft since its introduction in 1975. This modernized system offers several key enhancements:

From the news: Higher reliability and environmental performance: The Next Gen APN-209 is engineered to operate with greater reliability and superior performance in challenging weather conditions.

Advanced common-core architecture: Utilizing Honeywell's common-core radar altimeter architecture from its civil radar altimeter portfolio, the Next Gen APN-209 addresses risks associated with supply chain disruptions, component obsolescence and long-term repair support, improving sustained operational readiness.

From the news: Flexible integration options: The system is available with an integrated altitude indicator or as a standalone transceiver for aircraft that utilize separate displays, offering versatility to meet various aircraft requirements.

From the news: "We are honored to continue our support of the U.S. Army with the Next Gen APN-209 Radar Altimeter system," said Matt Milas, President of Defense and Space at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies. "The introduction of our Next Gen APN-209 underscores our decades-long commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that enhances the safety, reliability, and operational capability of military aircraft. Our new advanced radar altimeter system will not only enable us to further support the Army's mission success, but it will also be a capability we intend to extend, where permissible, to our international customers in the coming years."

Also in October, Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.'s patented ThrustSense® Autothrottle system was selected by the US Army to be installed on their C-12 (B200) aircraft equipped with ProLine 21 avionics suites. This advanced technology will provide full flight envelope protection, from takeoff to landing, including go-around, enabling pilots to automatically control engine power settings for enhanced safety and efficiency. With a September 2024 contract award, deliveries of the IS&S ThrustSense Autothrottle system are set to begin immediately, with ongoing installations planned.

From the news: The ThrustSense Autothrottle reduces pilot workload by computing and adjusting power levels automatically, bringing a new standard of safety and convenience to operators of the King Air and C-12 platforms. It ensures stabilized approaches by maintaining optimal descent speeds and protects against critical flight conditions, including overtorque, overtemperature, and dangerously slow or fast speeds during high-workload scenarios. Additionally, ThrustSense guards against VMCa (Minimum Control Speed in Air), proportionally reducing engine power to maintain directional control.

From the news: Controlled by an easy-to-install Integrated Standby Unit (ISU), the ThrustSense system requires no structural modifications to the throttle quadrant and can be installed with minimal aircraft downtime. The ISU combines autothrottle control with upgraded standby functionality, making it an ideal retrofit solution.

Earlier this year, defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corporation was selected by the US Army to compete in the first phase of the Improved Threat Detection System program, featuring Northrop Grumman's Advanced Tactical Hostile Engagement Awareness (ATHENA) sensor on an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) through the Consortium Management Group, Inc., on behalf of the Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace (C5).

ATHENA is a next-generation missile warning sensor providing always-on, 360-degree situational awareness - elevating aircraft protection and survivability.

From the news: The ATHENA sensor delivers high-resolution, surround video and wide-band threat detection that can quickly geolocate incoming Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) threats, including hostile fire and anti-tank guided missiles, small arms, medium- and large-caliber machine guns, rocket propelled grenades and anti-tank guided munitions.

Dennis Neel, Survivability Development Programs Director, Northrop Grumman explained, "ATHENA can see where pilots can't, even looking through an aircraft floor. The sensor delivers safety in-flight through advanced threat warning capabilities and situational awareness previously limited to larger aircraft, making missions safer for pilots and aircrews."

From the news: Northrop Grumman's ATHENA sensor meets today's mission needs while providing the US Army with connected, multi-service capabilities to identify future threats. The sensor has performed in several Government live-fire exercises. As a form/fit replacement for legacy aircraft sensors, it seamlessly integrates into an aircraft with flare or laser-based countermeasure systems, such as the Common Infrared Countermeasure system.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Disclosure: this news article featuring KULR is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com -Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. This is not investment opinion: Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp.

