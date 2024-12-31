Norway's Mer Group has installed a pilot EV charging station with a timber canopy in Spittal an der Drau, Austria, in collaboration with local partners. Mer Group, a Norwegian charging solutions company owned by Statkraft, has installed a 36. 27 kW timber PV canopy at a pilot EV charging station in Spittal an der Drau, Austria. Austrian PV module manufacturer Sonnenkraft supplied the bifacial solar panels for the charging station, a company spokesperson told pv magazine. The site has 117 bifacial glass-glass modules, each rated at 310 W, installed by Austria-based Vivatro. The installer also ...

