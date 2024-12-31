Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2024) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) (the "Company" or "American Creek") announces that it has entered into an amendment agreement (the "Amendment Agreement") with Cunningham Mining Ltd. (the "Purchaser") to amend the previously announced arrangement agreement between the Purchaser and the Company dated September 5, 2024 (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which, among other things, the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of American Creek by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Under the Amendment Agreement, the Outside Date (as defined in the Arrangement Agreement) has been extended from December 30, 2024 to January 31, 2025. In addition, the parties have agreed to remove the termination payment obligation previously required in the event the Company accepted a superior proposal. A copy of the Amendment Agreement will be available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information on the Arrangement, please see the Company's news releases dated September 6, 2024, October 2, 2024, October 31, 2024 and December 2, 2024, which are available on American Creek's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About American Creek and the Treaty Creek Project

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project, a joint venture with Tudor Gold Corp. located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

American Creek holds a fully carried 20% interest in the Treaty Creek Project until a production notice is given, meaning that no exploration or development costs are incurred by American Creek until such time as a production notice has been issued. American Creek shareholders have a unique opportunity to avoid the dilutive effects of exploration while maintaining their full 20% exposure to one of the world's most exciting mega deposits.

The Company also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops, BC.

ON BEHALF OF AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD.

"Darren Blaney"

Darren Blaney, President & CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect American Creek's current expectations regarding future events.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those identified in American Creek's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, American Creek assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

