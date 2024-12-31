EQ Inc. Announces Appointment of Interim CFO

EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in AI and data driven software and solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Kahn as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer, effective January 2, 2025.

Mr. Kahn is a highly qualified financial professional with over 20 years of experience in accounting, compliance, corporate finance and financial management. Mr. Kahn has served in various senior financial roles in private and public listed technology companies in North America. Most recently, Mr. Kahn served as Chief Financial Officer of Distinct Dermatology Inc. Mr. Kahn will fill the role previously served by Peter Kanniah, who will be leaving to pursue other opportunities.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to our leadership team, his knowledge and prior experience working with technology companies makes him an extremely valuable addition to our leadership team", said Geoffrey Rotstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of EQ Works. "We also would like to take the opportunity to thank Mr. Kanniah for his contribution to EQ Works. He has been an important member of our team and we are very appreciative of all that he has done for the Company."



About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

