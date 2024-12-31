Anzeige
31.12.2024 14:02 Uhr
EQ Inc. Announces Appointment of Interim CFO

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2024 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in AI and data driven software and solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Kahn as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer, effective January 2, 2025.

Mr. Kahn is a highly qualified financial professional with over 20 years of experience in accounting, compliance, corporate finance and financial management. Mr. Kahn has served in various senior financial roles in private and public listed technology companies in North America. Most recently, Mr. Kahn served as Chief Financial Officer of Distinct Dermatology Inc. Mr. Kahn will fill the role previously served by Peter Kanniah, who will be leaving to pursue other opportunities.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to our leadership team, his knowledge and prior experience working with technology companies makes him an extremely valuable addition to our leadership team", said Geoffrey Rotstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of EQ Works. "We also would like to take the opportunity to thank Mr. Kanniah for his contribution to EQ Works. He has been an important member of our team and we are very appreciative of all that he has done for the Company."

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. EQ Inc. is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

EQ Inc.
Geoffrey Rotstein, President and Chief Executive Officer
1235 Bay Street, Suite 401 | Toronto, Ontario | M5R 3K4
press@eqworks.com

SOURCE: EQ Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
