Indonesia locked in $7. 46 billion in investment commitments during a recent state visit to China, including $5 billion from Hongshi Group for a solar-focused industrial park. Indonesia's Ministry of Investment secured $7. 46 billion in investment commitments during Minister and Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Chairman Rosan Perkasa Roeslani's visit to China earlier this month. The major announcements include China's Hongshi Group pledge to invest $5 billion (CNY 36. 4 billion) in a phased industrial park in Indonesia. It will produce silicon, polysilicon, solar cells, and PV modules. ...

