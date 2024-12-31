Discovery Senior Living: Choreograph Gainesville Celebrates Its Grand Opening With a Spectacular "Opening Night" Event

More than 200 guests celebrated the Opening Event with gourmet appetizers and cocktails, live entertainment, and a first look at the modern and elegant living spaces

Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") debuted their groundbreaking resort-style 55+active adult community with a highly anticipated "Opening Night" premiere event on Saturday, December 7. More than 200 guests joined the celebration, which transformed the brand-new community into a glamorous showcase of entertainment, culinary delights, and unparalleled hospitality that everyone has been waiting for.

Guests were welcomed with a living red carpet, gourmet hors d'oeuvres and signature cocktails as the evening unfolded with live musical performances and aerialist entertainment that delighted and captivated the audience for "Opening Night." Set against the vibrant backdrop of Gainesville's Celebration Pointe, the event highlighted the unique blend of elegance and a modern lifestyle that Choreograph Gainesville offers its residents.

"We were very excited to hold our grand opening event, welcome the first residents to our Choreograph Gainesville community and finally see our vision come to life in this new concept," said Diana Ferrante Thies, Discovery Senior Living, SVP of Marketing & Product Development. "It is more than a place to live; it's a place to thrive in a vibrant environment, where residents can stay engaged, build meaningful connections and embrace an active lifestyle."

Guests also had the opportunity to explore the community's thoughtfully designed amenities, including the High Pointe Rooftop Lounge, Reflections Heated Pool & Cabanas, FitZone Shape Fitness Center, and Rhythm Lounge & Social Room. The community also had on hand their cutting-edge features such as Robots as a Service and the Choreograph Residential App that offers residents general community information, the option to submit maintenance and housekeeping requests, view the activity calender, RSVP for events, chat with team members, order a ride-share and more! It all provided a glimpse into the modern conveniences residents enjoy daily.

Located in the heart of Celebration Pointe, Choreograph Gainesville represents a new era in active adult living. The community's 180 apartment homes, ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom options with dens, offer the perfect balance of comfort and style. Its pet-friendly environment, coupled with an array of social, recreational, and wellness-focused amenities, makes it a vibrant hub for self-discovery and meaningful connections.

The "Opening Night" event was a true celebration of everything Choreograph Gainesville embodies: innovation, community, and a commitment to redefining the active adult lifestyle.

For more information about Choreograph Gainesville, or to schedule a personal tour, visit www.ChoreographGainesville.com or call 352.810.4010.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. With three decades of experience, the award-winning management team has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio in excess of 350 communities and more than 35,000 homes in nearly 40 states, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 2 largest U.S. senior living operators.

