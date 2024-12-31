GivBux, Inc. President Umesh Tim Singh Reviews 2024 Growth Milestones and Outlines 2025 Strategic Vision

Newport Beach, Calif., Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GivBux, Inc. (OTC: GBUX), a leading Super App that combines instant messaging, social media, mobile payments, and charitable giving, today announced a shareholders letter from its President, Umesh Tim Singh. The letter reviews significant milestones achieved in 2024 and provides an outlook for 2025.

Dear GivBux Shareholders, Partners, and other Stakeholders:

2024 has been a pivotal year for GivBux as we strengthened our foundation and expanded our capabilities to deliver a seamless experience for users. GivBux simplifies mobile payments, gifting, and rewards, enabling users to send and receive rewards or eGifts from over 250,000 merchant locations, including stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

The GivBux Super App allows users to earn cash-back rewards while automatically contributing a percentage of their rewards to their favorite charities. As a result, GivBux fosters a socially responsible giving community benefitting customers, merchants, and charities alike.

In addition to seamless gifting and global peer to peer messaging, we forged impactful relationships with major corporations further amplifying our reach and influence. Users financially benefit by inviting friends and family to join, creating a dynamic and expanding network of contributors that we refer to as Givers. As we look ahead to 2025, with much of the business structure already in place, GivBux remains committed to driving innovation in the Super App space and delivering value to our users, merchants, charities and shareholders. We are committed to incorporate the following new features in 2025 further solidifying our Company's position as a leader in fintech and charitable giving:

Regulatory Compliance and Market Positioning

SEC Reporting Status: In December, GivBux filed its audited financial statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), attaining fully reporting company status. This achievement underscores our commitment to financial transparency and positions us for broader investor engagement.



OTCQB Application: The company has submitted an application for review to OTC Markets for listing on the OTCQB, aiming to enhance our visibility and credibility within the investment community.



User Rewards and Giving:



We continued to promote our "It Pays to Give" philosophy, enabling users to earn cash back on their personal and network purchases and contribute to charities of their choice, fostering a community of givers.

Planned Features for 2025

The following improvements are planned for release in Q1 and Q2 2025.

Technological Enhancements

Super App Version 5.0: We announced today plans for Version 5.0 of the GivBux Super App, featuring:



Direct Fund Loading: Technology allowing users to load funds directly from their bank accounts, credit and debit cards, in addition to cash deposits, wire transfers, or third-party apps such as Zelle or Venmo. Q1



Biometric Identity Verification Platform: A cutting-edge platform reducing friction and improving security for users, enabling quick verification and seamless access to online accounts from any device connected to the cloud. Q1



Instant Identity Verification and Financial Data Integration: Enabling users to confirm account balances in real-time, avoiding overdrafts when making purchases or transfers. Q1



GivBux Global Business Integration: Improvements allowing integration of the GivBux Global affiliate program into the Super App, providing affiliates with tools to enroll merchants and monitor business activities seamlessly. This would allow GivBux Global affiliates to grow our merchant network with local retailers and increase our community outreach. Q1



Marketing Campaigns: An extensive online marketing campaign featuring high-level social media influencers from various sectors, including entertainment and philanthropy, to expand our user base and community engagement. Q1

Cloud Biometrics: Real-time cloud storage for user data, enabling access from any device. Q1

Augmented Reality (AR): Integrating AR components to enrich user experience through branding enhancements, social sharing, and interactive features. Q2

Enhanced Communication: Updated voice, video, and chat functionalities, including multiuser video calling and messaging. Q2

Social Media Capabilities: Allowing users to create and share content within the GivBux community. Q2

Community and User Engagement

Merchant and Charity Support: Planned Enhanced usability features for local merchants and charities by integrating training resources into the app, facilitating efficient onboarding and engagement for release in Q1 2025



GivBux intends to foster a shared economy by uniting top merchants and brands on a single platform, offering users cash-back rewards, boosting sales for businesses, and increasing support for charitable causes. The company also plans a large-scale expansion of our "It Pays to Give" philosophy as we increase the advertising revenue-sharing benefit for users.



At GivBux, our mission is to build the world's largest community of givers while allowing users to earn as they spend, send and receive rewards or eGifts from over 250,000 merchant locations, including stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues. To achieve this, we are focused on creating the most functional and user-friendly Super App, making it an essential tool for daily life while seamlessly integrating automated charitable giving.

On behalf of GivBux, I sincerely thank you for your trust and confidence.

Sincerely,

Umesh Tim Singh

President

GivBux, Inc

