La Granja Restaurants: La Granja Lake Nona is Now Serving Fresh Latin Cuisine with a Focus on Family-Friendly Fresh Homestyle Meals

La Granja Lake Nona Is Now Serving Delicious, Affordable Latin Cuisine in Orlando. One of La Granja Restaurants is in Lake Nona which offers a variety of mouthwatering dishes, perfect for families looking for fresh, homestyle meals at great prices.

La Granja Restaurants is bringing its beloved Latin cuisine to Lake Nona, Florida, and it's located at 10536 Moss Park Rd #200, Orlando, FL 32832, near the corner of Moss Park Rd and Narcoossee Rd.

Click here for directions. This new addition to the La Granja family offers the same delicious, affordable, and homestyle meals that have made the chain a staple for Latin food lovers across Orlando. With a menu full of savory options, from the signature rotisserie chicken to succulent steaks and fresh seafood, La Granja promises a dining experience that appeals to all tastes.

La Granja is known for its commitment to fresh ingredients, expertly prepared dishes, and providing value for families. One of the standout options at the Lake Nona location is the La Granja Bowl - a hearty, savory dish that includes juicy grilled chicken or meats served over a bed of seasoned rice, beans, and vegetables. For those who prefer a more traditional meal, the restaurant offers a family meal plan that includes rotisserie chicken, beans, and rice, all for an affordable price. It's the perfect option for a quick and satisfying dinner the whole family will love.

In addition to the iconic rotisserie chicken, La Granja Lake Nona also serves a variety of grilled meats, including steaks, pork, and seafood. Each dish is prepared with care and seasoned to perfection, ensuring a flavorful experience with every bite. With an emphasis on Latin American flavors, the menu also features a variety of traditional sides, including yuca, tostones, and black beans. Whether diners prefer a lighter dish or a heartier meal, there is something for everyone.

The restaurant is designed with families in mind, providing a welcoming atmosphere that encourages guests to relax and enjoy a meal together. La Granja's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction has earned it a loyal following across the state, and the Lake Nona location is no exception.

A Convenient Spot for Lake Nona Residents

The Lake Nona location is ideally situated to serve the greater Orlando area. Whether dining in, taking out, or ordering delivery, La Granja Lake Nona offers a convenient option for residents who crave Latin comfort food. With ample seating for families and fast service for those on the go, it's the perfect destination for lunch, dinner, or a family gathering.

For those interested in exploring the full menu, La Granja offers a variety of options for every craving. The restaurant's commitment to offering fresh, flavorful food at affordable prices for a delightful experience.

View the full menu here. Place an order for pickup or delivery. Call (321) 352-7148 .

La Granja Lake Nona is open daily, offering dine-in, takeout, and delivery options to meet the needs of the Lake Nona community.

