Epomaker Inc: The Epomaker TH99: Where Advanced Features Meet Exceptional Value

In light of the success of the Epomaker TH series keyboards and the passionate requests from the community, Epomaker is pleased to introduce the Epomaker TH99, the latest upgrade to the series.

The Epomaker TH99 is a premium mechanical keyboard featuring a hot-swappable design. It combines top-tier sound performance with a unique keystroke experience, all while maintaining an exceptional price-to-performance ratio. This keyboard is dedicated to providing an outstanding user experience at an affordable price.

Innovative 1800 Layout

The Epomaker TH99 features a compact 1800 layout, providing a highly efficient and functional design without compromising on performance. Four silicone pads on the bottom of the keyboard not only stabilize the keyboard during use but also protect both the keyboard and your desktop from scratches. For added comfort, the Epomaker TH99 includes an adjustable 2-stage stand, allowing users to fine-tune the keyboard's height to their preferred angle. This adjustability helps to alleviate wrist strain during long typing or gaming sessions, enhancing comfort and overall user experience.

Superior Sound and Comfort

The Epomaker TH99 incorporates an advanced Gasket Mount design with five layers of soft sound-dampening material, creating a softer sound and a smoother typing feel. The carefully lubricated stabilizers and linear switches ensure that each keystroke delivers precise tactile and acoustic feedback. Equipped with PET sound-enhancing pads, this keyboard amplifies the creamy jade switch for a more satisfying sound. Whether visual, auditory, or tactile, it offers an immersive, multi-sensory experience that makes every keystroke feel like an audio-visual celebration.

Triple Modes Connectivity and Effortless System Switching

The Epomaker TH99 offers three flexible connection methods: Bluetooth, 2.4G wireless, and wired. Whether you're connecting to a device via wireless or wired connection, it ensures a smooth and stable connection. Additionally, the Epomaker TH99 features a quick-switch function, allowing users to seamlessly toggle between Mac and Windows systems with the flick of a switch.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker TH99 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. Available in black and blue-white color options, the keyboard is currently on sale for just $82.99 on the official website!

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

agnes@epomaker.com

About us:

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. We are committed to providing feature-packed keyboards with affordable pricing that ships worldwide. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts. We were inspired to create our keyboards to share with the world. We wanted to make mechanical keyboards accessible to everyone. Our company is heavily dedicated to our community-without their feedback and suggestions, this keyboard would not have been a reality.

