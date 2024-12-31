Fierce Inc.: Fierce Conversations to Empower Millions in 2025: A Mission to Combat Burnout and Build Resilience

Groundbreaking innovations for Fierce Conversations in 2025

Burnout and disengagement have reached critical levels in workplaces worldwide, leaving professionals struggling to find balance, resilience, and fulfillment. Recent studies reveal that over 60% of professionals across industries are affected by burnout, with resilience at an all-time low.

Fierce Conversations, a global leader in transformative communication and leadership and development training, is addressing this crisis head-on with an ambitious mission: to empower millions in 2025. Through proven methodologies, the company aims to foster authentic, impactful conversations and trainings that build resilience, strengthen connections, and inspire personal and professional growth.

"At Fierce, we believe conversations shape our lives and our futures," said Ed Beltran, CEO of Fierce Conversations. "In 2025, we're determined to help individuals and organizations transform burnout into breakthroughs. By mastering the art of resilience, we can unlock new possibilities and create meaningful change-together."

In 2024, Fierce saw a possibility to tackle and improve workplace stress. The goal was reached by Pulse, a biometric intelligence app to decrease stress with access to real time data and to help improve overall well-being. Additionally, Fierce's most recent book, Fierce Resilience - a USA Today Best Seller - empowers readers with tools to build emotional strength, enhance self-awareness, maintain a positive mindset, and develop effective coping strategies.

The company's groundbreaking innovations have solidified its position as a leader in resilience. These efforts have delivered measurable results, including a 10% reduction in stress, an 8% decrease in burnout, and a 14% drop in anxiety, alongside an 11% increase in resilience.

Looking ahead, Fierce is thrilled to expand its reach and impact. The company will strengthen partnerships with organizations committed to fostering resilience and engagement. Additionally, Fierce will launch new workshops and virtual experiences designed to unite communities around shared goals of growth and connection.

With a dedicated commitment to empowering individuals and organizations, Fierce is set to make 2025 a year of transformation and possibility. By continuing to combat burnout and build resilience through meaningful conversations, Fierce Conversations is shaping a brighter future-one breakthrough at a time.

For more information on Fierce Inc.'s programs or to interview Edward Beltran about the Resilience Cycle, contact the Fierce Resilience Press Team at FierceResilience@fierceinc.com or call 206-787-1109. To learn more about Fierce Resilience, please visit www.fierceresiliencebook.com or Amazon . Visit www.fierceinc.com or follow Fierce on social media @FierceConversations.

About Fierce Conversations

Fierce Inc. is an award-winning leadership development and training company that drives results for business and education by improving workplace communication. Fierce Inc creates authentic, energizing, and rewarding connections with colleagues and customers through skillful conversations that lead to successful outcomes and measurable ROI. Tailored to any organization, Fierce Inc.'s principles and methods translate across the globe, ensure individual and collective success, and develop skills that are practical, easy-to-learn, and can be applied immediately. Fierce Inc.'s programs have been successfully implemented at blue-chip companies, non-profits, and educational organizations worldwide.

About Edward Beltran

Edward Jason Beltran is the CEO of Fierce Inc. and the author of Fierce Resilience: Combating Workplace Stress, One Conversation at a Time. With over 20 years of experience in leadership development, technology innovation, and stress management, he has helped transform organizations worldwide using his experience working at firms like Arthur Anderson and PwC and his leadership at Fierce Inc., creating the platform Pulse by Fierce that combines biometric intelligence with structured conversations for real-time feedback and personalized learning. Beltran holds an MBA from the Ross School of Business and has been recognized with multiple accolades and appearances on the Amazon, Barnes & Noble and USA Today bestseller lists.

Contact Information

Geeta Premkrishnan

Executive Vice President of Finance & Operations, Fierce Inc.

geeta@fierceinc.com

206-787-1138

Surprise Dowayee

Operations Admin/ Executive Assistant

surprise.dowayee@fierceinc.com

206-787-1109





SOURCE: Fierce Inc.

Fierce Logo.png

View the original press release on accesswire.com