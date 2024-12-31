Anzeige
31.12.2024 15:18 Uhr
ZetrOZ Systems Presents sam Technology to Leaders in Military and Professional Sports Healthcare



The creators of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® wearable ultrasound unit connected with key user bases in military orthopedic surgery and pro teams' athletic training at multiple year-end 2024 conferences.

TRUMBULL, CONNECTICUT / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2024 / ZetrOZ Systems, inventor and manufacturer of the sam® wearable ultrasound unit, concluded 2024 by presenting research at the December annual conferences of three key client groups: the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS), the Society of Military Orthopedic Surgeons (SOMOS), and the Professional Soccer Athletic Trainers' Society (PSATS).

The sam® wearable ultrasound unit provides sustained acoustic medicine, a continuous long duration, daily ultrasound treatment that can reduce the need for pain medication and surgery. It is the only long-duration ultrasound device cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for home use, and has been proven effective in 42 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies as promoting soft tissue healing in the back, shoulders, arms, knees and legs.

Because of the intense physical nature of their daily activities, military personnel and athletes are susceptible to those types of soft tissue injuries. The sam® device's cutting-edge therapeutic solution has accelerated recovery and improved performance in more than 300,000 patients, winning support from athletic trainers, military surgeons and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

ZetrOZ Systems attended the three year-end conferences to ensure that those vital user communities were aware of the latest developments and studies related to sam® and sustained acoustic medicine.

"Our attendance at PBATS, SOMOS, and PSATS allowed us to reconnect with some of the most enthusiastic users of sam® technology and treatment, and to introduce new members of those communities to the potential of sustained acoustic medicine," said George K. Lewis, Ph.D., a biomedical engineer and founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems.

The SOMOS conference, held from December 9-13 in Nashville, is the most prestigious assembly for military and orthopedic trauma surgeons, orthopedic specialists, and healthcare professionals in related fields. ZetrOZ Systems advisor Dr. Rod Walters led a presentation of a recent journal article, "Low-Intensity Continuous Ultrasound with Diclofenac Sodium Enhances Recovery from Sprains and Strains: A Pilot Study."

The PBATS conference, held in conjunction with Major League Baseball's "Winter Meetings," December 9-12 in Dallas, brings together the medical and training staff from all 30 MLB teams and their minor league affiliates. ZetrOZ Systems presented studies and data on the technology's effectiveness in promoting soft tissue healing.

The PSATS Conference, held December 12-14 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is the meeting for trainers affiliated with Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, the United Soccer League and other organizations. ZetrOZ Systems showcased the sam® device's ability to help players recover from injury and return to practices and games more quickly.

Sustained acoustic medicine and sam® device speed recovery by generating deep heat at the injury site in the body's soft tissue. That increases blood vessel diameters, which improves blood flow and brings more oxygenated hemoglobin to the injury site. In turn, that activates cellular pathways, removing cytokine enzymes and cellular waste, helping the body heal more quickly and completely.

ZetrOZ's technology was developed with funding from federal agencies including the National Institute of Health, National Science Foundation, Department of Defense, and NASA, and is defined and protected by 46 U.S. and international patents. Thousands of patients are treated with sam® every day for conditions such as knee osteoarthritis, patellar and shoulder tendinopathy, and chronic back pain.

For more information on ZetrOZ Systems, please visit www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems?

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza
maria.penaloza@newswire.com

.

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
