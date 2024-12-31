Dempsey Auction Co: Prime Commercial Redevelopment Opportunity in Oconee, Georgia

15,500-Square-Foot Facility on 6.30 Acres Offers Turnkey Potential for Healthcare, Education, or Hospitality Redevelopment

Investors and developers now have a unique chance to acquire a versatile property with endless potential. Located at 107 Ridgeview Drive in Oconee, Georgia, this expansive 15,500-square-foot building sits on 6.30 acres, making it an ideal candidate for redevelopment. With a history as both a school and a skilled nursing facility, this site offers flexibility for a range of industries, including healthcare, education, and hospitality.

The property's institutional zoning and strategic location near Highway 24 provide excellent visibility and accessibility. Situated between Milledgeville, Sandersville, and Dublin, it serves as a central hub for regional traffic. Dual road frontage on Hwy 272 and Oconee Boat Lane further enhances its appeal for various commercial applications.

Currently vacant and offered as-is, the building is a blank slate for transformation. Developers can take advantage of its spacious layout and prime location to create healthcare facilities such as medical centers or hospice care. The property's original use as a school also makes it suitable for redevelopment into an educational institution, whether a private school, training center, or community college extension.

For those seeking opportunities in the hospitality sector, this property's layout and acreage are perfect for a boutique hotel or bed and breakfast. Its tranquil surroundings and easy highway access make it an excellent destination for tourists and visitors. Alternatively, mixed-use development, combining retail, office, and residential spaces, could unlock significant value given the size and zoning of the property.

This property's strategic location, accessibility, and redevelopment potential make it a standout investment. The institutional zoning supports a variety of uses, allowing developers to tailor the site to meet market demands. The building's history and structure provide a cost-effective foundation for new projects, reducing time and expenses for construction.

Bidding for this property will take place online only. The auction opens on January 9, 2025, and closes on January 16, 2025, at 1:00 PM. Interested parties are encouraged to register early and explore this exciting opportunity.

For those wishing to view the property, it is open for inspection with limited access to the interior available by appointment. Dempsey Auction Company representatives are available for private showings. To schedule a tour or request more information, contact Chase Tolbert at 706.266.0717 or ctolbert@dempseyauction.com.

This property represents a unique opportunity to invest in a prime location with significant redevelopment potential. Whether you're in the healthcare, education, or hospitality industry, 107 Ridgeview Drive offers a solid foundation for growth and innovation.

For more details or to register for bidding, visit Dempsey Auction Company.

Contact Information

Chase Tolbert

Vice President of Online Sales

ctolbert@dempseyauction.com

7062660707

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/1036133833





