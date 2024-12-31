QK Emulsion, Inc.: QKI Emulsion Inc. Announces ETV Protocol Achievement & First Commercial Contract

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2024 / Superbox, Inc. (OTC PINK:SBOX) (Superbox Inc. or the Company), a Nevada corporation headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, and a prominent leader in Green Energy and Transition Technologies, is pleased to officially announce that the DOST (Department of Science and Technology) - Industrial Technology Development Institute of the Philippines has released and approved the commercialization of QKI WHITE DIESEL fuel.

Daniele De Molli - COO of the Company stated: "Our innovative technology, machinery, and additives transform standard diesel into a cleaner-burning fuel, significantly reducing environmental pollution.

This significant achievement is validated by the ETV Protocol (Environmental Technology Verification) certification, specifically ETV 24-007, which confirms the following:

TECHNOLOGY Type: Water Emulsified Diesel Fuel Technology APPLICATION: Automotive and Industrial Applications TECHNOLOGY Name: QKI White Diesel Emulsion COMPANY: QK Innovation Ltd. DATE: November 2024

Following this crucial approval, we are delighted to announce that we have already secured initial orders and are actively preparing for mass production. Our first machine is currently being installed at a customer site in the Philippines, with full-scale production commencing in January 2025".

Daniele De Molli stated again: "We will provide further updates shortly. However, we are immensely proud to have reached this milestone: the successful entry into mass production. This marks a significant step forward for our company and our project, paving the way for the commercial development and global distribution of our cutting-edge technology.

Our initial focus will be on key markets recognized by the ETV ENERGY program, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Denmark, and the Philippines".

About QKI Emulsion Inc.:QKI Emulsion Inc. (formerly Superbox Inc.) is a leading company specializing in the development of cutting-edge transition technologies

Currently, QKI Emulsion (formerly Superbox Inc.) holds assets, patents and know-how for creation of groundbreaking emulsion Fuels technologies implemented internationally.

Our primary focus is on Water-in-Diesel nano-emulsion Fuel and the world-wide commercialization of these technologies in order to create a promising and greener transition Fuel.

Our dedication to advancing sustainable Fuel solutions sets us apart in the industry, positioning QKI Emulsion Inc. (formerly Superbox Inc.) as a trailblazer in the pursuit of environmentally friendly energy alternatives.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "ACT"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "plan", "confident that", "Believe", "expect", "intend to" and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the ACT and are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing and other risks.

