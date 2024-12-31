AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says weekly average electricity prices exceeded €100 ($104. 10)/MWh across most major European markets last week, largely driven by rising gas and CO2 prices. Most major European electricity markets recorded price increases during the fourth week of December, according to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. It said average weekly prices increased in the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish markets. In each of these markets, weekly averages exceeded €100/MWh, with the Italian market recording the highest at €121. 55/MWh. The exception was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...