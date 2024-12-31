Oracle Health Secures Top Spot in Australia's 2025 EHR Rankings for Excellence in Innovation and Interoperability

Black Book Research, a leading independent market research firm specializing in healthcare technology, has announced the findings of its 2025 Global Healthcare IT Rankings. The report provides an in-depth analysis of electronic health record (EHR) adoption, trends, and vendor performance in Australia. The results underscore the significant progress Australia has made in digital health transformation and highlight the vendors delivering exceptional client experiences and user satisfaction.

EHR Adoption in Australia: Progress and Innovation

Australia has been a late adopter compared to some developed nations, but substantial progress has been made in recent years. Nearly all Australians now have a digital health record, enabled by the national My Health Record system, which, as of November 2024, has registered over 24.1 million Australians, with more than 99% of records containing data. This system has supported the delivery of over 118.2 million telehealth services, showcasing the shift toward patient-centric, technology-driven care.

Government investments exceeding $1.1 billion over four years, as outlined in the 2023-24 Federal Budget, are further modernizing the system, with a focus on interoperability, data sharing, and seamless integration across healthcare sectors. These efforts aim to ensure 100% healthcare interoperability by 2027, enabling the seamless exchange of patient data across all care settings.

Digital health applications, including telehealth, remote monitoring, and mobile health tools, are increasingly prevalent, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing demand for patient-centric care. Mobile health app downloads in Australia have risen by 150% between 2022 and 2024, reflecting the strong demand for digital health solutions.

Australia's 2025 Top EHR Vendors by User Experience Ratings

Based on surveys assessing 18 key performance indicators, Black Book Research has released its rankings of the leading EHR vendors in Australia for 2025. Topping the list is Oracle Health, followed by MEDITECH Expanse and Altera Digital Health. Other notable vendors in the rankings include IQVIA ARCUS Air, Telstra Kyra Clinical, NTT Data, Epic Systems, Philips TASY, InterSystems TrakCare, and Orion Health. These vendors have been recognized for their performance in areas such as interoperability, user satisfaction, and client support, highlighting their contributions to Australia's evolving digital health landscape.

Oracle Health, previously known as Cerner, has emerged as the top-performing vendor in Australia's 2025 Healthcare IT Rankings. Clients surveyed by Black Book Research praised Oracle Health for its robust interoperability, comprehensive platform design, and specialized support for oncology care workflows. A standout example of its success is the implementation at Alfred Health in Victoria, where the system has effectively integrated clinical and administrative workflows, enhanced care coordination, and improved operational efficiency by 25% across multiple facilities.

Respondents also highlighted Oracle Health's ability to tailor its global solutions to the specific needs of Australian healthcare providers. This adaptability has been particularly impactful in supporting complex multi-site deployments and addressing specialized care requirements such as oncology, solidifying Oracle Health's position as a leader in the country's healthcare IT landscape.

The report highlights key vendors and their notable achievements in advancing Australia's digital health landscape:

MEDITECH Expanse was highly rated for its robust data management capabilities and effective support for clinical workflow optimization. Survey feedback highlighted its deployment at Western Health in Victoria, where the platform has streamlined access to patient data across facilities, enabling more efficient decision-making and improving operational performance by 30%. Respondents noted the platform's integration of advanced analytics as a significant contributor to its high satisfaction scores.

Altera Digital Health received positive feedback for its cloud-based EHR solutions, particularly in regional and remote healthcare settings. Clients in areas like Gippsland, Victoria, and South Australia Health reported improvements in access to care and telehealth integration enabled by Altera's systems. In Gippsland, telehealth services grew by 40%, addressing the challenges of rural healthcare delivery, including resource allocation and connectivity issues.

Telstra Health was recognized for its focus on interoperability and its early adoption of FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) standards. Survey respondents from clients like Queensland Health highlighted the Kyra Clinical solution, which facilitates real-time data sharing across hospital networks and virtual care systems. Telstra's collaboration with Smile Digital Health to implement an FHIR-first Health Data Platform in Australia and New Zealand was noted as a significant step toward enhancing vendor-neutral interoperability in the region.

InterSystems TrakCare achieved high ratings for its ability to provide unified healthcare information platforms with strong interoperability features. Clients such as St John of God Health Care and Epworth HealthCare cited improvements in care coordination and workflow efficiency across multiple facilities. Surveyed users particularly valued TrakCare's adaptability to diverse clinical workflows and its support for seamless data exchange in multi-site healthcare systems.

The rankings and feedback demonstrate how these vendors are contributing to the evolving healthcare IT landscape in Australia. Respondents consistently cited improvements in interoperability, workflow efficiency, and access to care as key outcomes of their EHR implementations. These findings underline the importance of tailored, user-driven solutions in supporting healthcare providers across diverse care settings.

The Australian government's emphasis on interoperability and patient-centric care has accelerated EHR adoption, with vendors investing heavily in compliance, telehealth capabilities, and AI-powered analytics. According to Black Book Research, these advancements have positioned Australia as a global leader in digital health innovation.

"Digital health in Australia has entered a transformative phase," said Black Book Research CEO Doug Brown. "Vendors that prioritize seamless integration, robust client support, and innovative solutions are emerging as key players in shaping the country's healthcare landscape."

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is a globally recognized authority in healthcare IT market analysis, delivering impartial and meticulously curated client satisfaction surveys. Renowned for its rigorous and unbiased methodology, Black Book provides comprehensive evaluations of vendor performance, adoption trends, and technological advancements worldwide. Since 2007, Black Book has been at the forefront of assessing vendor satisfaction in Australia, utilizing a robust, independent framework that analyzes 18 dynamic key performance indicators. Over the past decade, input from more than 7,000 participants - including Australian hospitals, physician practices, government agencies, and public health organizations - has shaped these evaluations, ensuring unparalleled depth and precision in capturing the nation's evolving healthcare IT landscape. For further details, visit BlackBookMarketResearch.com.

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on accesswire.com