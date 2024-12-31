UniFirst: Your Comprehensive Guide to Flame-Resistant Clothing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2024 / Industries such as oil and gas, electric utilities, and manufacturing involve higher risks for employees, who may be exposed to dangers like fire, arc flash hazards, or chemical contamination. Employers have the responsibility to take steps to protect their employees, a process which often begins with flame-resistant (FR) workwear.

Flame-resistant clothing can help protect employees against burns and other threats, creating a safer, more productive work environment. Here's what you need to know about FR clothing, its benefits, and how to implement an effective FR workwear program at your company.

What qualifies as flame-resistant clothing?

Flame-resistant clothing is considered a form of personal protective equipment (PPE). There are a variety of forms of flame-resistance. Some have properties which allow the material to self-extinguish a flame after exposure. Others are designed to resist ignition or melting, and to insulate against heat. Flame-retardant materials are different than flame-resistant; they are treated with chemicals to slow the burning process, however, they can still ignite under sustained exposure to flame.

FR clothing is generally worn by professionals in high-risk industries, including electricians, welders, chemists, oil and gas workers, and more. If a job requires exposure to flash fires or embers, the workers performing those functions will likely need to be properly outfitted with flame-resistant clothing.

Benefits of FR clothing

There are several benefits of providing FR clothing to employees. FR garments can:

Protect employees from fire and burn hazards. FR clothing is designed to protect against or alleviate the severity of injuries caused by electrical arcs, fires, or explosions. Employees who properly wear FR clothing may be protected from clothing melting onto the skin, severe burns, and extreme heat.

Comfortable for all-day wear. FR clothing is often designed to be breathable and allow employees to move around freely. Flame-resistant uniforms are not to be confused with fireproof uniforms. Fireproof workwear, like a firefighter jacket, is heavier and bulkier to prepare the wearer for direct, extended exposure to flames.

Help companies adhere to federal regulations. Depending on your industry, you may have to adhere to specific regulations issued by a group like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). OSHA requirements dictate that employers must provide FR clothing to employees who regularly work in hazardous environments. The level of FR protection that clothing must adhere to depends on the task and the amount of arc-flash protection required.

Improve team morale and productivity. Employees protected by FR clothing may be able to work more freely with the peace of mind that they're protected from some of the worst dangers of their work. Having each team member wear the same uniform can also create a sense of camaraderie and unity.

How to implement a flame-resistant clothing program

You can take several steps as a business owner to make an FR clothing program more effective.

1. Explore options and choose the right clothing.

It is important to choose clothing options that will keep employees safe from the hazards they might face on the job as well as follow OSHA standards. There are various types of FR clothing to consider, including shirts, pants, overalls, lab coats, jackets, and headwear. It's up to the employer to ensure that employees have access to the right type of protection and that the gear is well-maintained.

2. Teach employees how to wear FR clothing properly.

Providing employees with FR uniforms is one thing, but it means nothing if they aren't educated on how to wear the clothing properly. It's essential that employees are trained on the dangers of the work they do and how to wear FR clothing to alleviate risks.

FR clothing should fit snugly and allow a thin layer of air between the uniform and undergarments. Clothing that's too large or loose-fitting can cause other potential dangers, like the risk of clothing getting stuck in machinery.

FR clothing needs to be paired with the right undergarments. Wearing an FR uniform with non-FR undergarments can cause problems for employees if the other fabrics melt to the skin during exposure. Employees should choose non-melting undergarments made from natural fibers, like cotton or wool.

FR clothing needs to be worn with shirts tucked in and buttons or snaps fully done. Employees should never roll their sleeves up and ensure as much of their body is covered by the FR uniform at all times while on the job.

3. Consider partnering with a uniform rental service.

There are two options when it comes to buying uniforms: purchase them outright or rent them from an experienced uniform rental service. Rental services not only provide compliant workwear that meets OSHA standards, but they may drop off and pick up uniforms for cleaning, repair them, and replace damaged uniforms as needed.

The bottom line

Flame-resistant clothing is a critical tool for employees who work in dangerous industries. FR clothing can be the difference between a safe, healthy employee and one with serious or life-threatening injuries. Employees who wear properly fitting FR clothing can increase their odds of survival should the worst happen.

As an employer, it's important to help employees understand the importance of FR clothing and how to wear it properly while ensuring they have access to the highest-quality FR clothing available.

