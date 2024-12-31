Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.12.2024
ACCESSWIRE
31.12.2024 17:02 Uhr
Travel Nurses, Inc. Year-End Report

Finanznachrichten News

GERMANTOWN, TENNESSEE / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2024 / Travel Nurses, Inc. released its year-end report culminating its awards and accomplishments for the year. While the travel healthcare market continues to stabilize in the post-COVID era, Travel Nurses, Inc. remains a reliable constant for healthcare travelers and facilities alike.

In 2024, Travel Nurses, Inc. earned numerous staffing awards, expanded its services and presented its 50th DAISY Award. This year has been a testament to the company's unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence in healthcare staffing.

In the report, some of the other key accomplishments highlighted were:

  • Distributing $25,000 in referral bonuses

  • Expanding allied health staffing specialties

  • Nearly a third of all travelers were new to the agency

  • Beginning staffing operations in 49 states and Washington, D.C.

  • Achieving 68% growth in Travel Nurses, Inc app downloads

"This year's achievements reflect the dedication of our team and the trust of our healthcare partners and travelers," said Bryan Burnett, CEO of Travel Nurses, Inc. "As we look forward to the year ahead, we remain committed to creating a supportive, reliable experience for all healthcare professionals who choose us as their partner in care."

To read the full report, visit the Travel Nurses, Inc. website.

Contact Information

Anna Joy Tamayo
Community and PR Manager
annajoy@travelnursesinc.com
901-347-0271

Catherine Knoll
Vice President of Marketing
catherine.knoll@travelnursesinc.com
901-425-1636

.

SOURCE: Travel Nurses, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
