Travel Nurses, Inc. Year-End Report

Travel Nurses, Inc. released its year-end report culminating its awards and accomplishments for the year. While the travel healthcare market continues to stabilize in the post-COVID era, Travel Nurses, Inc. remains a reliable constant for healthcare travelers and facilities alike.

In 2024, Travel Nurses, Inc. earned numerous staffing awards, expanded its services and presented its 50th DAISY Award. This year has been a testament to the company's unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence in healthcare staffing.

In the report, some of the other key accomplishments highlighted were:

Distributing $25,000 in referral bonuses

Expanding allied health staffing specialties

Nearly a third of all travelers were new to the agency

Beginning staffing operations in 49 states and Washington, D.C.

Achieving 68% growth in Travel Nurses, Inc app downloads

"This year's achievements reflect the dedication of our team and the trust of our healthcare partners and travelers," said Bryan Burnett, CEO of Travel Nurses, Inc. "As we look forward to the year ahead, we remain committed to creating a supportive, reliable experience for all healthcare professionals who choose us as their partner in care."

