Xinyi Solar says it expects a 70% to 80% profit decline for the year ending Dec. 31, 2024, due to low market prices, higher plant suspension costs, and inventory writedowns. Xinyi Solar said it expects a 70% to 80% profit decline for the year ending Dec. 31, 2024, compared to the CNY 3. 84 billion ($526. 7 million) profitit recorded in fiscal 2023, citing unaudited results. The company attributed the anticipated decrease to low market prices caused by a demand-supply imbalance, higher costs from plant suspensions, and inventory writedowns. In a separate announcement, Xinyi Solar renewed contracts ...

