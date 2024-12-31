CARE: Highlights From an Award-Winning Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2024 / CARE

From groundbreaking campaigns to innovative partnerships, in 2024 CARE received accolades that underscore the transformative power of collaboration, storytelling, and purpose-driven work.

CARE has not only impacted communities globally but has also set the standard for excellence in marketing, communications, and partnership-building. As we reflect on the year, CARE has garnered recognition from prestigious awards that celebrate the ingenuity, dedication, and partnerships that promote and fuel our work.

Highlights of our award-winning year include:

Championing Brands That Matter

This year, CARE was named to Fast Company's Brands that Matter list, placing us in the company of brands including The Female Quotient, Nike, and Sephora. The list highlights companies that demonstrate purpose, are meaningful participants in their communities, and leverage culture to forge a deeper relationship with fans and customers.

This recognition honors our commitment to embedding social impact at the heart of our brand, ensuring that every program, campaign, and partnership reflects our mission.

Fast Company also recognized CARE's corporate partner Mastercard on the list, in part for their support of Strive Women - a CARE-led program designed to strengthen the financial health and resilience of women-led small businesses in Pakistan, Peru, and Vietnam.

Pioneering campaigns with creative excellence and collaboration

In 2024, CARE partnered with P&G and celebrity photographer Nigel Barker to capture portraits, interviews, and videos?of women in Sierra Leone working alongside CARE and demonstrating the strength and leadership of women around the world. Our campaign, She Leads The World, broke new ground and secured wins for Best Influencer Collaboration and Best Non-Profit Campaign at the 2024 Anthem Awards.

CARE also gained recognition for our 2023 International Women's Day campaign, Women Know How, securing the ANA In-House Excellence Award in the socially responsible category. CARE's focus on equity and representation shone brightly in this campaign which secured the Grand Prize in ANA's 2024 SeeHer GEM Award - a distinction that honors authentic and accurate portrayals of women and girls in media. At Engage for Good 2024, CARE was awarded the Gold Halo Award for Best Social Impact Creative.

Exceptional partnerships with global leaders

Our work with corporate partners including Cargill, P&G, and PepsiCo demonstrates the power of shared purpose and strategic collaboration.

With PepsiCo, CARE earned multiple accolades, including the AMCham Thailand Award, Silver in the Global Good Awards (UK) Partnership of the Year, and Ragan's 2024 Global CSP and ESG Initiative Award.

Our partnership with Cargill also received recognition at the U.S. Chamber Awards, showcasing how aligned visions can drive global change.

Both of CARE's award-winning 2023 and 2024 International Women's Day campaigns were brought to life with support from P&G.

Excellence in digital storytelling

Finally, CARE News reached new heights with these awards:

2023 Eppy Award for Best Magazine Website, a tribute to our team's dedication to creating compelling, user-centered platforms that engage and inspire.

Communicator Award for Excellence in Writing: This award celebrated the powerful narrative of Mary Kate Wilson's story, "Lebanon today: seeking a path through years of loss".

Behind every award is the tireless effort of CARE's teams who continuously push the boundaries of what's possible.

As we celebrate this year's achievements, we remain focused on the road ahead. The recognition we've received fuels our resolve to continue delivering impactful work that inspires change. Here's to another year of CARE, Always There.

