Veloce Capital: A Transformative Year of Growth and Achievement in 2024

Veloce Capital celebrates a landmark year, cementing its position as a leader in equity and debt fund investments supported by multifamily and mixed-use assets in secondary and tertiary markets.

Veloce Capital celebrates a landmark year, cementing its position as a leader in equity and debt fund investments supported by multifamily and mixed-use assets in secondary and tertiary markets. By prioritizing exceptional returns, fostering community growth, and addressing national housing challenges, Veloce Capital reached significant milestones in 2024.

Unprecedented Growth and Performance (2024)

$250M+ Assets Under Management (AUM): Achieved a new milestone, underscoring scalability and market leadership.

350+ Active Assets: Backed by a robust network of 400+ active investors, reflecting trust and sustained engagement.

9%+ Annual Expected Returns: A testament to offering consistent high-yielding investment strategies and rigorous asset management.

$50-$60M in Profitable Exits: Reinforcing a strong track record of high returns and expert management.

Innovative Investment Strategies and Offerings

2024 marked the launch of several new investment options tailored to deliver strong ROI and align with market demands:

Ground-Up Developments: Equity financing supported land acquisition, soft costs, and construction, generating returns of 20%-40%. In 2024, key projects targeted secondary markets across Northern New Jersey, addressing housing shortages and delivering developments that enhance communities. Income Generating Stabilized Properties: Offering rental income with significant upside through value-added opportunities. For example, in 2024, Veloce Capital successfully repositioned multiple- and single-assets that range in Net Operating Income increases of 3%+ to 24%+ within the first 12 months as rental revenue and asset value grow. Tax-Advantaged Investments: Leveraging cost segregation and accelerated depreciation for high-net-worth investors. Investors can significantly reduce taxable income by accelerating depreciation through bonus depreciation and component analysis. 1-4 Family Buy-To-Sell Deals: To meet the growing demand for affordable housing and owner-occupied landlord opportunities, Veloce Capital invested in and successfully sold seven two-family townhomes to homeowners. This initiative showcased the strong market need for such developments, while promoting community revitalization and stimulating economic growth. Building on this success, Veloce Capital has identified dozens of similar opportunities available in 2025, further advancing its mission to address housing needs and deliver value to investors.

A Mission Rooted in Community Impact

Veloce Capital remains steadfast in its mission to address housing shortages and enhance underserved markets. With 3.7 million housing units needed nationally and NYC alone requiring 560,000 units by 2030, Veloce Capital provides quality housing at scale, prioritizing affordability and community revitalization.

"Our goal has always been to deliver good housing in underserved markets while making a meaningful impact on communities. In 2024, we continued to achieve this by identifying areas with untapped potential and developing projects that benefit both residents and investors," said Surf Dinani, CEO of Veloce Capital.

Building Operations and Strategic Partnerships

In 2024, Veloce Capital enhanced its operations and strategic partnerships to navigate a complex market and maximize investor value. The firm expanded its compliance and operational teams, adding expertise to strengthen decision-making, transparency, and portfolio management across its real estate and investment assets. Additionally, Veloce Capital deepened relationships with institutional investors and family offices, improving access to capital and large-scale investment opportunities. These strategic initiatives bolster logistics, investor relations, and operational efficiency, positioning the firm for sustained growth and the ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

2025 Outlook, Veloce Capital is poised for further growth and innovation:

Inventory Optimization: Prioritize up-zoning, repurposing assets, and creating additional value for growth. Veloce Capital aims to expand its market presence while enhancing property value by leveraging zoning opportunities and repurposing underutilized assets. Bolstering the Revitalization Mission: Develop community-enhancing housing options with a focus on affordability and ownership. These initiatives will continue addressing the national housing shortage while fostering long-term community growth. Q1 Launch of 'Forte Investment Fund': This fractional ownership investment platform will democratize real estate investments, allowing more investors to participate in high-yield opportunities. Expanding and Continuing Growth: Offer a broader range of investment options, including: Single/Multi-Asset Income Equity Opportunities

Studio-Asset Class Syndications

1-4 Family Buy-Sell Equity Deals

Debt and Equity Evergreen Funds

Large-Asset Class Syndications Find and Fund Fast-Converting Deals: Enhance the deal pipeline to rapidly identify and capitalize on high-value opportunities, ensuring consistent growth and returns.

Thank You to Our Investors

"Our success is made possible by our investors. We deeply value the trust and partnership of our investor community and look forward to reaching even greater milestones together in 2025 and beyond," said Surf Dinani.

About Veloce Capital, LLC

Veloce Capital, LLC is a premier real estate private equity (REPE) firm with a strong track record of success. Since its founding, the company has completed over $1.2 billion in transactions, financing the development of more than 3,000 new ground-up units and establishing a diverse real estate portfolio exceeding 5,000 units along the East Coast.

Offering four distinct investment opportunities, Veloce Capital enables both accredited and non-accredited investors to passively participate in multifamily properties in high-growth, developer-friendly cities. The firm's approach focuses on scalable growth and delivering strong, consistent returns.

Headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, Veloce Capital is powered by a dedicated team of experts in investor relations, administration, and operations. The company is committed to providing innovative, transparent, and impactful real estate investment solutions.

About Surf Dinani

Surf Dinani is a seasoned real estate investment and financing expert, leading Veloce Capital's overall vision and strategic direction. With a deep proficiency in deal-making, structuring complex transactions, and fostering strong client relationships, Surf has established himself as a pivotal force in the industry.

His innovative approach to developing solutions drives Veloce Capital's success in a highly competitive market, positioning the firm as a leader in multifamily and mixed-use real estate investments. Through his leadership, Veloce Capital continues to deliver exceptional value and opportunities to its investors and partners.

For more information, contact Veloce Capital at info@velocecapital.com.

SOURCE: Veloce Capital

View the original press release on accesswire.com