Researchers have proposed an atmospheric polygeneration system for hot, humid climates that generates water, cooling, and hydrogen, while Inpex has started preparations for a blue hydrogen production project in Niigata, Japan. An international research team has proposed an atmospheric polygeneration system for hot, humid climates that integrates solar photovoltaics, vapor compression refrigeration, electrodeionization, PEM water electrolysis, hydrogen storage, and fuel cells. They said in a recent paper in the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy that the system generates water, cooling, and ...

