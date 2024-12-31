EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: JEFFINHO TRANSFERS TO BOTAFOGO

Lyon, December 31, 2024

Olympique Lyonnais has announced the definitive transfer of striker Jeffinho to Brazilian club Botafogo, a member of the Eagle Football group. The deal is worth €5.3m, with a 30% profit-share on any future transfer.

Having joined OL in January 2023, Jeffinho made 21 appearances for Lyon before being loaned out to Botafogo for a year in December 2023. He put in a number of significant performances, scoring five times in 18 games, and played an active role in the Carioca club's historic league and Copa Libertadores double.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Jeffinho every success for the rest of his career.



