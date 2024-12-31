New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2024) - Belle AI, a leader in AI-powered inventory solutions, has unveiled its groundbreaking Like4Like analysis-a game-changer in forecasting and planning for new product launches. In a competitive retail environment, predicting the performance of items without historical data is critical, and Belle AI's advanced tools are designed to tackle this challenge head-on.

"Our enhanced Like4Like capabilities address one of retail's toughest challenges: predicting demand for products with no historical data," said Dr. Lihi Raichelson, Co-founder and CEO of Belle AI. "With AI-driven insights, we expect to see forecasting accuracy for new items grow from around 40% (the industry average) to approximately 87%."

While Like4Like analysis has traditionally helped measure real growth by comparing similar products' performance, Belle AI's enhanced solution revolutionizes new product planning through advanced AI capabilities and smart pattern recognition. With user-friendly dashboards and automated processes, Belle AI's Like4Like solution transforms the way planners and buyers approach new product launches, helping them focus on actionable opportunities to optimize initial stock levels and maximize launch success.

"The retail industry has long struggled with the uncertainty of new product launches," said Jasmine Bar-gad, Co-Founder and COO of Belle AI. "Our solution transforms uncertainty into confidence, delivering unmatched accuracy for new product forecasts."

Early adopters of Belle AI's enhanced Like4Like tools report significant improvements, including sharper forecasting, better inventory optimization, and faster trend detection for new products. By replacing guesswork with data-driven precision, Belle AI helps retailers navigate the complexities of today's dynamic markets with ease.

With its commitment to innovation, Belle AI continues to deliver smarter tools that minimize risk and maximize opportunities, solidifying its position as a transformative force in retail planning.

About Belle AI LTD

Belle AI empowers logistics personnel with a seamless, cutting-edge experience, enabling real- time, automated planning for every product. By leveraging advanced AI-driven insights, our platform minimizes the risks of overstock and understock, ensuring optimal inventory levels across all categories. With Belle AI, retailers can make data-driven decisions faster and with greater accuracy, reducing manual workloads and enhancing efficiency. Whether managing core inventory or launching new products, Belle AI provides the tools needed to stay ahead in today's dynamic retail environment.

