Elk River, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2024) - SimplyPintastic, alongside founder Laura Rike, a leading expert in Pinterest marketing, announces the launch of their groundbreaking Pintastic® Results Pinterest Coaching Group, designed to help purpose-driven business owners strategically harness Pinterest as their ultimate attraction marketing machine. With an evergreen, results-driven approach, this program aims to redefine how businesses drive visibility, leads, and conversions online.

Pintastic® Results Pinterest Coaching Group

"Our Pintastic Results Coaching Group isn't just another coaching program-it's a proven roadmap to success," says Laura Rike, CEO of SimplyPintastic® and creator of the Growth to Greatness Framework. "We're not throwing theories at you. This is about practical, actionable steps to build a marketing system that aligns with your unique vision and goals."

A Framework Built for Sustainable Growth

At the heart of this program lies the company's proprietary Growth to Greatness Framework, a four-step system that has helped countless entrepreneurs achieve unparalleled success on Pinterest. The framework-setup, system, strategy, and scale-offers a step-by-step guide to strategically building and optimizing a Pinterest presence designed to deliver tangible results.

Participants will gain:

Expert Guidance: Monthly coaching with actionable strategies tailored to their business goals.

Hands-On Support: A done-with-you approach to revamp or launch their Pinterest marketing system.

Proven Results: Tested strategies that prioritize visibility, SEO, and lead generation.

Stellar Outcomes: Recent participants have experienced a 121% increase in sales revenue within 30 days, over 1 million page views in a single month, and a 141% increase in monthly leads. Additionally, businesses have seen a 28% growth in overall website traffic and signed new high-ticket clients directly from Pinterest within 45 days.

Transform Your Marketing Beyond DIY

For service-based business owners, eCommerce entrepreneurs, and creative professionals, the Pintastic Results Coaching Group offers a game-changing shift. Pinterest isn't just a platform for finding DIY ideas-it's a powerful search-based tool that attracts ideal users already problem-aware and seeking solutions. This isn't a one-time training that leaves you stuck and wondering what's next. Instead, envision an ongoing, dynamic program with weekly trainings, workshops, and coaching sessions. It's designed to help users integrate Pinterest seamlessly into a high-performing sales funnel, delivering long-term growth and alignment with their business goals. The result? More visibility, more leads, and a strategic edge over the competition.

Exclusive Enrollment Bonus: Optimize for Success

To celebrate this launch, early enrollees will receive a complimentary Board Planner Session: a focused 30-minute consultation to organize and optimize Pinterest boards for maximum visibility and SEO impact.

Accessible, Flexible, and Evergreen

The Pintastic Results Coaching Group is available at $297 per month, with no contracts required. This accessible pricing model ensures business owners can dive in and start transforming their marketing efforts immediately. The evergreen nature of the program allows participants to join anytime and begin building momentum at their own pace.

Join the Movement

With Laura Rike's proven track record of helping businesses grow sustainably while ranking on the first page of Google, the Pintastic Results Coaching Group is the next evolution for purpose-driven entrepreneurs ready to scale.

Visit https://laurarike.com/results to learn more and join today.

About Laura Rike

Laura Rike is the owner and CEO of SimplyPintastic®, with over 15 years of experience helping businesses achieve marketing success through Pinterest. She has been featured on Social Media Examiner, Tailwind, MeetEdgar, and other industry-leading platforms. Her unique approach-combining actionable strategies and a deep understanding of client goals-has helped clients generate consistent revenue and achieve sustainable growth.

Media Contact

Laura Rike

Email: media@laurarike.com

Website: https://laurarike.com/results

About SimplyPintastic®

SimplyPintastic® is a Pinterest marketing agency helping businesses and content creators grow their online presence through Pinterest's visual search engine. The agency offers a range of services, including organic management, ads management, and content creation, designed to increase visibility, generate leads, and drive sales. Led by CEO Laura Rike, SimplyPintastic® has been delivering results for over 15 years. Laura's expertise has helped clients and students generate more than $50k in monthly revenue, transforming businesses into six- figure (and beyond) industry leaders. Her strategies are designed to achieve sustainable growth, placing clients on Google's first page and driving targeted email leads daily. Her work has been recognized by Social Media Examiner, Tailwind, MeetEdgar, Agorapulse, and Ecamm Network. The agency's sunflower-themed branding embodies positivity and growth, representing SimplyPintastic®'s joyful approach to Pinterest marketing. Known for data-driven strategies and personalized solutions, SimplyPintastic® focuses on building genuine partnerships with clients. By deeply understanding each client's unique needs, the agency turns Pinterest into a reliable platform for achieving long-term business success.

SimplyPintastic® aims to empower its clients with creative, impactful Pinterest strategies that deliver real results. Whether it's working with a new business or a well-established brand, SimplyPintastic® is committed to making Pinterest an essential tool for growth.

