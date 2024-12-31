Chiang Mai, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2024) - Zoeta Dogsoul, a global leader in dog training and canine education, proudly announces the expansion of its App for iOS & Android with groundbreaking features and the launch of its Dogsoul TV Channel. These advancements aim to connect dog owners, trainers, and enthusiasts worldwide with unparalleled access to interactive, educational, and entertaining content.

Dogs at the Zoeta Dogsoul Center

The updated app now offers live training sessions and real-time live chat functionality. Dog owners can actively participate during these sessions by asking questions and sharing input, making training more engaging and personalized. With worldwide accessibility, Zoeta Dogsoul ensures everyone has the opportunity to benefit from its professional training expertise, no matter their location.

Additionally, the app provides a comprehensive Video on Demand library, offering an extensive range of content for all things canine. From foundational training techniques to advanced behavioral insights, users can learn and explore at their own pace.

"Our mission is to make world-class dog training accessible to everyone while fostering a sense of community among dog lovers," said Sebastian Stroeller, CEO of Zoeta Dogsoul. "The integration of live training sessions with live chat is a game-changer, allowing real-time interaction and collaboration. We believe this elevates the training experience to a new level."

Complementing the app's updates, Zoeta Dogsoul introduces the Dogsoul TV Channel, now available on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, LG TV, and Samsung TV. This multi-platform presence ensures a seamless viewing experience across the most popular streaming services.

The channel and app are integral to Zoeta Dogsoul's holistic approach to canine training and education. Users can access live-streamed events, on-demand programs, and interact with experts in real-time via live chat, enriching their journey toward building better relationships with their dogs.

As part of its commitment to innovation, Zoeta Dogsoul is also excited to unveil "Ivy's Way," a new puppy training course inspired by Ivy, a 10-week-old Chocolate Labrador puppy. This course offers a comprehensive guide to raising and training puppies, blending practical advice with heartwarming insights.

"With Ivy's Way, we aim to set a new standard for puppy training by addressing the needs of both new and experienced dog owners," added Stroeller. "Ivy's journey represents our dedication to teaching dog owners how to nurture their puppies into confident and well- trained companions."

In addition to these advancements, Zoeta Dogsoul has developed a comprehensive Dog Knowledge Base on its website. This resource provides in-depth information on Dog Nutrition, Dog Behavior, and Dog Training, empowering dog owners with the knowledge they need to support their canine companions' health, well-being, and development.

Zoeta Dogsoul's App and TV channel are more than just platforms; they represent a vision to revolutionize the canine training industry. With a focus on education, community, and innovation, Zoeta Dogsoul invites dog enthusiasts worldwide to join this transformative experience.

Dogsoul Training

About Zoeta Dogsoul

We go above and far beyond of dog training, we reach the soul.

Press Inquiries

Zoeta Dogsoul

https://zoeta-dogsoul.com/

Sebastian Stroeller

sebastian@zoeta-dogsoul.com

+66958496783

