Physician Growth Partners Serves as Exclusive Advisor to Knight Dermatology Institute in its Affiliation with Forefront Dermatology

The transaction marks the 17th dermatology group advised by PGP since 2018 across 10+ states, underscoring the firm's commitment to being the leading advisor and advocate for independent dermatologists as they explore private equity and strategic partnerships

Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading healthcare investment banking and M&A Advisory firm, is pleased to announce it recently advised Orlando, FL-based Knight Dermatology Institute ("KDI"), a leading comprehensive dermatology practice, in its partnership with Forefront Dermatology (backed by Partners Group).

Established in 2007, Knight Dermatology Institute is a medically and surgically driven dermatology practice that has maintained an excellent clinical reputation since inception, with a core focus on skin cancer detection, prevention, and treatment. KDI has grown into the leading dermatology practice in the greater Orlando area, with fourteen providers servicing care across four clinic locations. Forefront will assist KDI with administrative and operational resources as well as provide strategic guidance and leadership, helping KDI continue its growth throughout the greater Orlando market.

Dr. J. Matthew Knight, Dermatologist, Mohs Surgeon and Founder of KDI, commented on the successful outcome: "Over the years, we experienced incredible success growing our dermatology practice in my hometown community of Central Florida. It became clear, though, that if we wanted to scale further, we needed a strategic partner. I interviewed several advisors but had an instant connection with Michael and his team at PGP. Our journey from concept to transaction was lengthy and detailed, but I never felt rushed by the PGP team. They are experienced, thorough, and tireless, and they delivered on their promises. We entertained several great offers, and ended up with the right fit."

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive advisor to KDI in its evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this partnership.

"Knight Dermatology's partnership with Forefront will provide the practice with many levers for growth while allowing the practice to maintain its local brand and excellent clinical reputation throughout Orlando," stated Michael Kroin, CEO & Managing Partner at PGP. "We are excited that Dr. Knight and team found a partner who was the right cultural fit for his practice, and we look forward to seeing how this strategic alignment helps the practice thrive through its next stage of growth."

Dr. Betsy Wernli, President of Forefront Dermatology, shared her thoughts on the partnership: "Knight Dermatology Institute has long been a pillar of clinical excellence in the Orlando area. We are excited to collaborate with Dr. Knight and his team, whose values of patient-centered care and innovation align perfectly with our mission. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in dermatological care for the community."

Matt Mellott, CEO of Forefront Dermatology, added, "The partnership with Knight Dermatology Institute represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy. Their reputation for exceptional care and their deep roots in the Orlando community make them an ideal addition to the Forefront network. We are committed to supporting their continued success and expansion with the resources and expertise of our organization."

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is a nationally recognized healthcare investment banking firm dedicated to representing specialty physician practices in transactions with private equity and strategic partners. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction counseling from start to finish. Founded in 2017, PGP is the most active M&A advisor to independent physician groups1 during that time frame, advising more than 60 practices in successful transactions with private equity and strategic partners,

For more information about Physician Growth Partners, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com

