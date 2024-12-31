Elevating Beauty Standards: OG Brands by DNO Group's Journey with GLO24K

GLO24K Shines Globally with Strategic Expansion and Innovation

TEL AVIV-YAFO, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2024 / Tel Aviv-Yafo GLO24K has carved a niche in the beauty market with its cutting-edge technologies and luxury-inspired designs. By leveraging OG Brands by DNO Group's distribution expertise, GLO24K has expanded its global footprint, making its mark in both the airline industry and e-commerce platforms across Asia and Israel. This partnership underscores the alignment between innovation and execution, ensuring GLO24K's continued success.

2024 Highlights:

Expanding distribution to numerous airlines, cementing GLO24K's global presence. Establishing a leading presence in e-commerce across Asia and Israel. Preparing for an ambitious 2025, targeting the premium retail market and launching new SKUs.

"Our collaboration with Mr. Eli Schwartz has been transformative, as his unwavering pursuit of excellence and groundbreaking innovation continuously drives our shared success," said Ofri Shaysh, Co-Founder and CEO of OG Brands by DNO Group. "We are committed to continuing this journey, pushing boundaries, and exploring new opportunities in the beauty tools sector."

Looking to the future, OG Brands by DNO Group and GLO24K aim to further solidify their presence in premium retail markets and introduce an exciting range of products that cater to evolving consumer needs. Explore GLO24K!

Media Contact Details

Dana Zilberstein

dana@dno-group.com

0525590811

SOURCE: DNO Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com