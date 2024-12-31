Regulatory News:

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC) CEO David Endicott will present at the 2025 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. PST.

A live webcast of the conference will be available at investor.alcon.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Connect with us on

Facebook

LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241231746694/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Daniel Cravens

Allen Trang

+ 41 589 112 110 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 615 2789 (Fort Worth)

investor.relations@alcon.com

Media Relations

Steven Smith

+ 41 589 112 111 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 551 8057 (Fort Worth)

globalmedia.relations@alcon.com