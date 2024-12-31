Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2024) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing radiopharmaceuticals and ADC products using its proprietary platform and drug delivery technologies in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to $4.2 million at $0.60 per unit comprising of up to seven million units (each, a "Unit") of the Company.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.75 per common share for a period of 24 months of the closing date (the "Offering").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to advance its preclinical and clinical programs, and for general working capital. The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the CSE. The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the closing date in accordance with the CSE.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of radio-immuno-conjugate and ADC products using its proprietary platform in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of radio-immuno-conjugates or ADCs in their intact form to target cells, and vaccine antigens. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

