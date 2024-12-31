IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.: IBC Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSXV:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Terena White to the position of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary, effective January 1, 2025.

Ms. White has served as IBC's Corporate Controller since September 30, 2019, and replaces Toni Wendel, who is retiring. Ms. Wendel has served as IBC's CFO since June of 2019 and will continue to provide consulting services to IBC over a transition period.

Before serving as IBC's Corporate Controller, Ms. White was Purchasing Controller at Faurecia USA, a leading automotive technology company. Prior to that, she served in various financial capacities, including Accounting Manager at PMG, a joint venture of the powder metal divisions of Plansee and Mitsubishi Materials Global, for six years.

The Company also announces that, with the closing of IBC's Engineered Materials division, Ben Rampulla is stepping down as President of that division and as Chief Technology Officer, effective December 31, 2024. Mr. Rampulla also will continue to provide IBC with services on a consulting basis over a transition period.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to congratulate Terena on her well-deserved promotion to Chief Financial Officer for IBC," said Mark A. Smith, CEO and Board Chairman. "I also want to thank Toni and Ben for their years of outstanding service to IBC. All three of these individuals have made enormous contributions to helping IBC operate as one of America's finest purveyors of mission-critical alloys to the commercial and defense sectors."

ABOUT IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

IBC is a leading advanced copper alloys manufacturer serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. At its vertically integrated production facility in Franklin, Indiana, IBC manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

