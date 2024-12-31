Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die Zukunft ist jetzt - KI macht den Unterschied! Smarter. Schneller. Erfolgreicher!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7XJ | ISIN: CA5503721063 | Ticker-Symbol: GXD
Tradegate
30.12.24
13:31 Uhr
8,325 Euro
+0,060
+0,73 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2308,31030.12.24
0,0000,00030.12.24
PR Newswire
31.12.2024 23:36 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has decreased by 2,809,587 to 774,102,971 common shares with voting rights as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the number of issued and outstanding shares from December 1, 2024 to date is the result of share buy backs completed under the normal course issuer bid, offset by the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with projects or operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on December 31, 2024 at 14:30 Pacific Time.

For further information, please contact: Stephen Williams, Vice President, Investor Relations: +1 604 806 3074, Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lundin-mining-announces-updated-share-capital-and-voting-rights-302340771.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.