Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has decreased by 2,809,587 to 774,102,971 common shares with voting rights as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the number of issued and outstanding shares from December 1, 2024 to date is the result of share buy backs completed under the normal course issuer bid, offset by the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with projects or operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on December 31, 2024 at 14:30 Pacific Time.

For further information, please contact: Stephen Williams, Vice President, Investor Relations: +1 604 806 3074, Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50

