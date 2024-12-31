Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2024) - This news release is issued by Robert M. Friedland to provide an update regarding his holdings of class A common shares ("common shares") in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. ("Ivanhoe Mines") following transactions that were previously disclosed on August 18, 2023.

In connection with personal financing transactions (collectively, the "Transactions") entered into by Mr. Friedland with a third-party U.S. commercial bank (the "Financial Institution") and previously disclosed, the Financial Institution has made funds available to Mr. Friedland. In support of the Transactions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mr. Friedland has pledged as security an aggregate of 62,700,000 common shares in favour of the Financial Institution which constitutes 4.64% of the currently outstanding Ivanhoe Mines' common shares.

This increase constitutes less than a 2% increase in the number of pledged common shares since Mr. Friedland's last disclosure on August 18, 2023.

The Transactions have been completed in multiple tranches. At maturity, Mr. Friedland may, but is not required to, deliver common shares to the Financial Institution to settle the Transactions. Mr. Friedland also has the right to elect to settle the transaction in cash, and expects and intends to do so in all circumstances. Except for these circumstances, the commercial bank has obtained no rights to dispose of, sell, transfer or vote, any of the pledged common shares or other shares of Ivanhoe Mines. Mr. Friedland or a wholly-owned subsidiary continues to retain all rights of ownership over the pledged common shares.

Mr. Friedland may, at any time, increase or decrease the number of pledged common shares as part of the Transactions with the Financial Institution. As part of estate planning over the next five years, Mr. Friedland also intends to transfer common shares to one or more charitable trusts established or to be established. The common shares that may be subject to further pledging as a part of the Transaction and/or common shares that may be transferred as part of estate planning purposes shall not exceed 8.8% of the issuer's outstanding common shares at any time. Mr. Friedland will provide the additional disclosures required for these future transactions at the time required by applicable law.

Wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mr. Friedland continue to be the registered owners of 163,046,893 common chares (which includes the Pledged Shares) and Mr. Friedland continues to directly own 182,724 common shares, which in aggregate total 163,229,617 common shares, representing in aggregate approximately 12.08% of the common shares issued and outstanding on December 30, 2024.

Mr. Friedland also may be deemed to own 3,993,412 common shares issuable on exercise of previously granted options, 266,793 common shares issuable upon the vesting of restricted share units and 216,468 common shares issuable upon the vesting of performance share units, and as a result may be deemed to own, in aggregate, 167,706,290 common shares, representing approximately 12.37% of the common shares issued and outstanding on a partially-diluted basis.

Mr. Friedland has a business address of 150 Beach Road, #25-03, The Gateway West, Singapore 189720.

