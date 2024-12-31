TC BioPharm: TCBP Provides Update on Acquisition Strategy and Current Targets

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T-cell therapies for cancer and other indications, today announced it has advanced negotiations with both of its previously aforementioned acquisition candidates.

This past spring TCBP announced the execution of non-binding letters of intent as part of its M&A strategy aimed at expanding its therapeutic platform. The Company continues to pursue its expansion strategy via acquisition, specifically in new indications and new cell therapy modalities.

TCBP will be focusing its acquisition efforts on two main areas; Natural Kill cell technologies and CAR-related technologies. The Company intends to move forward with near-term acquisition opportunities in the NK space, reviewing several new opportunities in the allogeneic NK space as well as the CAR-NK space. This would expand the Company's efforts into autoimmune disease as well as additional opportunities in solid tumors and combination therapies using both TCB008 and an allogeneic NK cell in combination.

Additionally, the Company is pursuing new opportunities in the novel CAR space. TCB008 is an ideal candidate to be modified with new CAR technologies further to enhance its efficacy in solid tumors and other cancers. Expanding TCB008 into a CAR-modified cell increases the use case and economies of scale for the therapeutic and furthers the use of our manufacturing site, where we have room for expansion.

"TC BioPharm is encouraged by the progress that we have made during these discussions with our current acquisition targets," said Bryan Kobel, Chief Executive Officer. "We are pursuing companies that have developed proprietary approaches to their specific areas of treatment and would significantly enhance TCBP's treatment platform while meshing with our current offerings. Management is currently negotiating deal terms in good faith, and I believe the process is progressing to mutually beneficial outcomes. We hope to have additional updates soon as we remain committed to establishing ourselves as a leader in novel oncology treatments."

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gamma-delta T-cell therapies for cancer treatment with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T-cell product line - Phase 2b /3 pivotal trial in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's intent or ability to affect any budget savings or execute on any M&A or capital raising strategy. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our other reports filed with the SEC, all of which is available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.tcbiopharm.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

