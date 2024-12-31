MKDWELL Tech Inc. Reports First Half of Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

New York, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKDWELL Tech Inc. (the "Company", "we", "our", or "us") (Nasdaq: MKDW), a business company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands ("BVI") with operations in Mainland China and Taiwan, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

First Half 2024 Financial Highlights

? Total revenues in the first half of 2024 were US$0.81 million, representing a decrease of 61.3% from US$2.10 million in the same period of 2023. ? Gross profit in the first half of 2024 was US$0.07 million with a gross profit margin of 8.2%, compared to US$0.32 million with a gross profit margin of 15.2% in the same period of 2023. ? Loss from operations in the first half of 2024 was US$1.54 million, representing an increase of 83.4% from US$0.84 million in the same period of 2023. ? Net loss in the first half of 2024 was US$1.73 million, representing an increase of 77.8% from US$0.97 million in the same period of 2023.

Management Commentary

We terminated a key customer relationship in 2024, due to a mismatch in price expectation. After comprehensive business evaluation, management made the determination to terminate such customer relationship, and as a result our new customers in 2024 were primarily in the trial production stage in the first half of the year, resulting in a year-on-year decrease in sales revenue. In the first half of 2024, we incurred expenses for our Nasdaq listing, resulting in an increase in loss.

Prior to the listing of the Company on Nasdaq, the focus of the management team was preoccupied with such listing and the business combination with Cetus Capital. With the Company now having completed its business combination and listing on Nasdaq, we anticipate that the management team will lead the business team to shift the focus of work to business and customer development. In addition to adding new customer groups, we will strive to improve product quality to increase customer dependence and trust in the Company.

We completed our business combination with Cetus Capital in July 2024, as a result of which we became listed on Nasdaq, and MKDWELL Tech Inc. acquired MKDWELL Limited, a BVI business company as its wholly-owned subsidiary and an approximate 62.36% indirect equity interest in MKD Technology Inc., a Taiwan corporation and our operating subsidiary.

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented herein are those prior to the business combination which was consummated on July 31, 2024, and represents the financial statements of MKDWELL Limited and its subsidiaries, and the financial statements of Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp.

First Half 2024 Financial Results

Revenues

Our revenues consist of (i) sales of manufactured electronic products, (ii) commissioned processing service, (iii) rental income and (iv) others. Others mainly consist of electricity and technical services revenues.

Our breakdown of revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024 are summarized as below:

For the six months ended

June 30, Change 2023 2024 Amount % US$ US$ US$ By revenue type Sales of manufactured electronic products $ 1,135,324 $ 589,231 $ (546,093 ) (48.1 )% Commissioned processing service 740,063 72,020 (668,043 ) (90.3 )% Rental income 158,012 113,952 (44,060 ) (27.9 )% Others 63,973 35,838 (28,135 ) (44.0 )% Total $ 2,097,372 $ 811,041 $ (1,286,331 ) (61.3 )%



Our total revenues decreased by US$1.29 million, or 61.3% from US$2.10 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to US$0.81 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily attributable to the decrease of sales of manufactured electronic products and commissioned processing service.

Revenues from our sales of manufactured electronic products decreased by US$0.55 million, or 48.1%, from US$1.14 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to US$0.59 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was mainly contributed to the decrease of orders and customers.

Revenues from our commissioned processing service decreased by US$0.67 million, or 90.3%, from US$0.74 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to US$0.07 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was mainly contributed to the termination of cooperation with several major customers. The company is actively seeking new customers and has established cooperation with new customers in the second half of 2024.

Rental income decreased by US$0.05 million, or 27.9%, from US$0.16 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to US$0.11 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was mainly due to the decrease in leasehold area resulting from the expiration of several lease contracts in the first half of 2024.

Revenues from others decreased by US$0.03 million, or 44.0%, from US$0.06 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to US$0.03 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was mainly due to reduced electricity demand from lessees, which is in related to the reduction in leasehold area in the first half of 2024.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues consists primarily of (i) purchase of electronic materials, (ii) payroll, (iii) depreciation and other costs related to the business operation, (iv) inventories write-down.

Our cost of revenues decreased by US$1.04 million, or 58.2% from US$1.78 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to US$0.74 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was primarily attributable to a decrease in labor costs with respect to commission processing service and sales of manufactured electronic products.

Gross profit and gross profit margin

Gross profit represents our revenues less cost of revenues. Gross profit margin represents our gross profit as a percentage of our revenues.

Gross profit decreased by US$0.25 million, or 79.0% from US$0.32 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to US$0.07 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and gross profit margin decrease from 15.2% in the first half of 2023 to 8.2% in the first half of 2024, primarily attributed to the elevated fixed costs associated with labor costs. The company is actively optimizing its workforce to mitigate labor costs.

Selling expenses

Selling expenses primarily consist of: (i) salaries and benefits for sales personnel, (ii) freight expenses, (iii) rental and depreciation allocated to selling department, (iv) certain other expenses.

Our selling expenses remained relatively stable at US$0.11 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024. Selling expenses did not decrease in line with revenue because our selling expenses composed of fixed expenses, such as salaries.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses primarily consist of: (i) professional service fees; (ii) salaries and benefits for general and administrative personnel, (iii) rental and depreciation allocated to general and administrative department, and (iv) other corporate expenses.

Our general and administrative expenses increased by US$0.48 million, or 71.7% from US$0.67 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to US$1.15 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was primarily attributable to the increase of US$0.40 million in professional service fees for the purpose of effecting our business combination with Cetus Capital.

Research and development expenses

Research and development expenses primarily include (i) salaries and benefits for research and development personnel, (ii) material and supplies expenses in relation to research and development activities, (iii) rental and depreciation allocated to the research and development department, (iv) certain other expense.

Our research and development expenses slightly decreased by US$0.03 million, or 8.3% from US$0.38 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to US$0.35 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which remained relatively steady. We continued to focus on software development to support our previously developed hardware projects.

Interest expenses, net

Interest expenses, net consists of interest expenses for bank borrowings and financing through sales and lease back, and interest income earned on cash deposits in banks.

Our interest expenses, net increased by US$0.04 million, or 32.6% from US$0.12 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to US$0.16 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was primarily attributable to the increase of US$0.07 million in interest expense due to the newly borrowed loans from related parties, and offset by the increase of US$0.03 in interest income due to the newly lent loans to Cetus Sponsor LLC.

Other expenses, net

Other expenses, net consists of government subsidies, foreign currency exchange gain or loss, and others.

Other expense, net increased by US$0.01 million, or 266.8% from US$0.01 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to US$0.02 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was primarily attributable to the decrease of the government subsidies.

Taxation

British Virgin Islands ("BVI")

The Company is incorporated in the BVI. Under the current laws of the BVI, the Company is not subject to income or capital gains taxes. Additionally, dividend payments are not subject to withholdings tax in the BVI.

Samoa

One of our subsidiaries was incorporated in Samoa and, under the current laws of Samoa, is not subject to tax on its income or capital gains. Additionally, dividend payments are not subject to withholdings tax in Samoa.

Mainland China

Generally, our subsidiaries, which are considered PRC resident enterprises under PRC tax law, are subject to enterprise income tax on their worldwide taxable income as determined under PRC tax laws and accounting standards at a rate of 25%.

Taiwan

We are subject to a tax rate of 20% for entities under R.O.C. Income Tax Law.

Net loss

As a result of the foregoing, our net loss increased by US$0.76 million, or 77.8% from US$0.97 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to US$1.73 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Going concern and Capital Resources

Our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities during the normal course of operations. We incurred net losses of US$0.97 million and US$1.73 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively. Net cash used in operating activities were US$0.34 million and US$1.53 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively. As of June 30, 2024, our accumulated deficits were US$12.62 million, with a working capital deficit of US$4.84 million. Our operating results for future periods are subject to numerous uncertainties and it is uncertain if we will be able to reduce or eliminate our net losses for the foreseeable future. These conditions raise substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern.

We have historically depended on financing from bank, related parties and third-party investors to support our operations. Our future operations are dependent upon equity or debt financing and our ability to generate profits through operations at an indeterminate time in the future. We cannot assure that we will be successful in completing an equity or debt financing or in achieving or maintaining profitability in the near term. Our financial statements do not give effect to any adjustments relating to the carrying values and classification of assets and liabilities that would be necessary should we be unable to continue as a going concern.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Chinese Renminbi ("RMB") and New Taiwan dollar ("NT$") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. The following table outlines the currency exchange rates that were used in preparing the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, as set forth in the H.10 Statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System:

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 June 30, 2024 Six months-ended

spot rate Average rate Year-end spot rate Average rate Six months-ended

spot rate Average rate US$ against RMB US$1=RMB 7.2513 US$1=RMB 6.9283 US$1=RMB7.0978 US$1=RMB7.0803 US$1=RMB 7.2672 US$1=RMB 7.2150 US$ against NT$ US$1=NT$31.1400 US$1=NT$ 30.5542 US$1=NT$30.6200 US$1=NT$31.1525 US$1=NT$ 32.4500 US$1=NT$ 31.8992



About MKDWELL Tech Inc.

Through our operating subsidiaries, we are a manufacturer and supplier of automotive electronics for passenger cars, modified commercial vehicles, camper vans and logistics vehicles. Our business coverage extends from research and development, design, and production to sales of automotive electronic products. Our main products are intelligent camper vans control systems, LiDAR sensors, intelligent container control systems for logistics vehicles, vehicle seat control system, and we provide customers with ODM and OEM customized services. We design, manufacture and supply our products to our customers through our design center located in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan and our manufacturing plant in Jiaxing Science and Technology City, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province, China. Our customers are mainly based in Mainland China and Taiwan.

For further information, please contact:

MKDWELL Tech Inc.

Email: ir@mkdwell.com

MKDWELL TECH INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

As of December 31, 2023 June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 924,428 $ 271,609 Accounts receivable, net 562,058 390,617 Amounts due from a related party 14,674 14,905 Inventories, net 362,963 326,860 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 875,119 1,108,305 Total current assets 2,739,242 2,112,296 Non-current assets: Intangible assets, net 299,797 409,692 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,731,403 4,424,895 Real estate properties for lease, net 2,238,577 1,099,876 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 125,009 89,456 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net 8,523 3,330 Other non-current assets 28,453 27,235 Total non-current assets 6,431,762 6,054,484 TOTAL ASSETS 9,171,004 8,166,780 Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term bank borrowings 2,726,197 2,662,649 Accounts payable 304,668 197,244 Amounts due to related parties, current 341,563 800,007 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,039,329 2,311,377 Long-term bank borrowings, current portion 596,335 925,070 Operating lease liabilities, current 61,099 58,964 Total current liabilities 6,069,191 6,955,311 Non-current liabilities: Long-term bank borrowings 2,429,465 2,028,822 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 63,910 30,492 Other non-current liabilities 273,850 478,473 Total non-current liabilities 2,767,225 2,537,787 TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,836,416 9,493,098 Commitments and Contingencies Equity (deficit) - - Additional paid-in capital 11,464,055 11,464,055 Accumulated deficit (11,213,083 ) (12,621,494 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 344,870 511,949 MKDWELL Limited shareholders' equity (deficit) 595,842 (645,490 ) Non-controlling interests (261,254 ) (680,828 ) Total equity (deficit) 334,588 (1,326,318 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 9,171,004 $ 8,166,780



MKDWELL TECH INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 Revenues $ 2,097,372 $ 811,041 Cost of revenues (1,778,947 ) (744,282 ) Gross profit 318,425 66,759 Operating expenses: Selling expenses (110,966 ) (110,054 ) General and administrative expenses (671,706 ) (1,153,323 ) Research and development expenses (376,617 ) (345,332 ) Total operating expenses (1,159,289 ) (1,608,709 ) Loss from operations (840,864 ) (1,541,950 ) Other loss: Interest expenses, net (124,374 ) (164,912 ) Other expenses, net (5,002 ) (18,348 ) Total other loss (129,376 ) (183,260 ) Loss before income tax expense (970,240 ) (1,725,210 ) Income tax expense - - Net loss $ (970,240 ) $ (1,725,210 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (180,266 ) (316,799 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (789,974 ) (1,408,411 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest (28,506 ) (102,775 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to parent company (9,874 ) 167,079 Total other comprehensive (loss) income $ (38,380 ) $ 64,304 Total comprehensive loss $ (1,008,620 ) $ (1,660,906 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (208,772 ) (419,574 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (799,848 ) (1,241,332 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted loss per share - basic and diluted 26,042,934 24,443,989 Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 )



CETUS CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP.

BALANCE SHEETS

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Unaudited ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 181,795 $ 320,971 Prepaid expenses 210 15,140 Total current assets 182,005 336,111 Non-current assets: Cash and marketable securities held in the trust 22,127,715 60,158,872 Total assets $ 22,309,720 $ 60,494,983 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Other payable 563,254 293,748 Accrued offering costs 70,000 70,000 Franchise tax payable 16,313 179,876 Excise tax payable 387,925 - Income tax payable 79,820 255,097 Amounts due to related parties 1,099,737 748,509 Total current liabilities 2,217,049 1,547,230 Deferred underwriting commission 2,130,500 1,725,000 Total liabilities $ 4,347,549 $ 3,272,230 Commitments and Contingencies Class A Common stock subject to possible redemption, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,058,934 shares and 5,750,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 22,055,715 59,723,899 SHAREHOLDERS' DEFECIT Preferred share, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,781,875 issued and outstanding (excluding 2,058,934 share subject to possible redemption), 1,781,875 shares issued and outstanding (excluding 2,058,934 share subject to possible redemption) as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 179 179 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Accumulated deficit (4,093,723 ) (2,501,325 ) Total shareholders' deficit (4,093,544 ) (2,501,146 ) Total liabilities, Class A Common stock subject to redemption and shareholders' deficit $ 22,309,720 $ 60,494,983



CETUS CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

? For the Six

Months Ended

June 30, 2024 For the Six

Months Ended

June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Formation and operating costs ? ?$ (207,841 ) ?$ (379,403 ) Franchise tax ? ? (194,313 ) ? (102,567 ) Loss from operation ? ? (402,154 ) ? (481,970 ) ? ? ? Unrealized gain on marketable securities hold in the trust account ? ? 869,184 ? 1,106,041 Loss of extinguishment of debt ? ? (405,500 ) ? - Other income ? ? 463,684 ? 1,106,041 Income before income taxes ? ? 61,530 ? 624,071 Income tax expenses ? ? (141,723 ) ? (210,730 ) Net (loss) income ? ? (80,193 ) ? 413,341 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted ? ? 4,976,522 ? 6,320,746 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share ? ?$ (0.02 ) ?$ 0.06

*The condensed interim financial statements of Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. as of June 30, 2024 and for the six months ended June 30, 2024 herein have not been audited or reviewed by Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp.'s independent registered accounting firm.