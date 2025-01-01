Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2024) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC Pink: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY0) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has settled a debt of $297,682 owing to creditors (the "Creditors") of the Company through the issuance to the Creditors of an aggregate of 3,166,826 common shares (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.094 per Share (the "Shares for Debt Transaction").

The Company completed the Shares for Debt Transaction to improve its financial position by reducing its existing liabilities. All Shares issued by the Company to the Creditors are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Mulberry

CEO & Director

About the Company

The Company is an exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, and holds options over the Darlin, Rapide, Lac La Motte and CYR South lithium properties in Quebec and the Yurchison uranium property in the Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan. The Company owns the James Bay Pontax project in Quebec and the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the Company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

