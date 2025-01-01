CeCors, Inc.: CeCors Announces Leadership Transition - Michael Maher, Distinguished Veteran and Leader, Named Interim CEO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2024 / CeCors, Inc. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Michael Maher as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Maher brings extensive leadership experience and a proven track record in driving operational efficiencies, compliance excellence and fiscal responsibility, positioning CeCors for sustainable growth.

"We are excited to welcome Michael Maher to lead CeCors into its next phase of growth," said Sukhinder Kalsi, CeCors CFO and board member. "Michael's distinguished background in the U.S. Navy, Federal Bureau of Investigation ("FBI"), Department of Justice and his entrepreneurial success make him uniquely qualified to enhance our operations, deliver on targeted objectives, and expand shareholder value."

Mr. Maher has concurrently been appointed CEO and director of VETCOMM, CeCors' rapidly growing wholly-owned subsidiary focused on veteran claims benefits. His immediate priorities include streamlining operations, bolstering regulatory compliance, and implementing fiscal discipline to maximize value for the Company's client base and shareholders.

Michael Maher is a former Navy Nuclear Submariner, U.S. Department of Justice Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and has held numerous executive leadership roles globally. He is an alumnus of the FBI Academy, Navy Nuclear Power School, Oxford University, and a senior executive fellow with Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government.

"As a Navy veteran formerly stationed here in San Diego, I am honored to lead VETCOMM's incredible team in advancing its mission to serve veterans," said Michael Maher. "My vision for CeCors extends beyond operational improvement. I aim to implement innovative strategies that ensure compliance, efficiency, and financial responsibility, while also driving expansion of our complementary subsidiaries, including PsyKey and new operating segments for VETCOMM."

Under Mr. Maher's interim leadership, CeCors will continue to focus on its core mission while exploring new business opportunities and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of those we serve. Mr. Maher will oversee the implementation of VETCOMM's 2025 operating agenda, building on operational protocols as the company continues to grow, ensuring best practices across all operating segments.

About CeCors, Inc.

CeCors, Inc. (CEOS) is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, engaging in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies with a focus on military veterans' health and well-being. CEOS has acquired VETCOMM and PsyKey as wholly owned subsidiaries working toward this common goal. VETCOMM aims to bridge the gap between U.S. military veterans and their entitled access to healthcare, vocational benefits, and compensation associated with their military service by utilizing VETCOMM's proprietary tools, education, and resources to guide veterans through the complex process. PsyKey focuses on delivering health and well-being by modifying the habits of daily tea and coffee drinkers with its premium functional mushroom coffee. These are available as K-cups and ground coffee blends infused with high-quality mushrooms such as Lion's Mane, Maitake, Turkey tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps. This innovative solution promotes wellness, boosts immunity, enhances focus, and helps users relax and manage stress. CEOS is committed to the continued research, development, and support of modern-day health solutions while respecting proven traditional remedies from ancient practices.

For further information:

CeCors, Inc.

Website: www.cecorsinc.com

Email: investor@cecorsinc.com

Publicly traded company (OTC PINK:CEOS)

VETCOMM

Website: www.vetcomm.us

E-mail: info@vetcomm.us

Referral Program: www.vetcomm.us/referral-membership/

PsyKey Inc.

Website: www.psykeyworld.com

Email: info@psykeyworld.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Rafer Weigel

CCO, VETCOMM

rafer@vetcomm.us

312-914-8690

SOURCE: CeCors, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com