It is with great sadness that Rio Tinto confirms that Mr Gel Aguaviva, a deck fitter on board its bulk carrier RTM Zheng He, was reported missing on 26 December 2024, while the vessel was traveling from China to Western Australia.
An extensive and ongoing search and rescue operation to find Mr Aguaviva has been conducted over the past seven days, with Rio Tinto working in collaboration with RTM Zheng He ship and crew manager, Anglo Eastern, and relevant authorities.
The Philippine Coast Guard is leading the search and rescue operation.
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "Our thoughts are with Gel's family, friends and colleagues, and we stand with everyone affected by this distressing situation. We are focused on offering all possible support during this difficult time.
"We would like to thank everyone involved in the search for their tireless efforts."
RTM Zheng He was in international waters near the Philippines when Mr Aguaviva was reported missing.
Rio Tinto is co-operating fully with relevant authorities and the ship's manager on investigations into the incident, as well as conducting its own investigations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250101965943/en/
Contacts:
Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com
Media Relations,
United Kingdom
David Outhwaite
M +44 7787 597 493
Media Relations,
Australia
Matt Chambers
M +61 433 525 739
Michelle Lee
M +61 458 609 322
Rachel Pupazzoni
M +61 438 875 469
Media Relations,
Canada
Simon Letendre
M +1 514 796 4973
Malika Cherry
M +1 418 592 7293
Vanessa Damha
M +1 514 715 2152
Media Relations,
US
Jesse Riseborough
M +1 202 394 9480
Investor Relations,
United Kingdom
David Ovington
M +44 7920 010 978
Laura Brooks
M +44 7826 942 797
Wei Wei Hu
M +44 7825 907 230
Investor Relations,
Australia
Tom Gallop
M +61 439 353 948
Amar Jambaa
M +61 472 865 948
Rio Tinto plc
6 St James's Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom
T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885
Rio Tinto Limited
Level 43, 120 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia
T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404
riotinto.com
Category: General