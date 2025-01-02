It is with great sadness that Rio Tinto confirms that Mr Gel Aguaviva, a deck fitter on board its bulk carrier RTM Zheng He, was reported missing on 26 December 2024, while the vessel was traveling from China to Western Australia.

An extensive and ongoing search and rescue operation to find Mr Aguaviva has been conducted over the past seven days, with Rio Tinto working in collaboration with RTM Zheng He ship and crew manager, Anglo Eastern, and relevant authorities.

The Philippine Coast Guard is leading the search and rescue operation.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "Our thoughts are with Gel's family, friends and colleagues, and we stand with everyone affected by this distressing situation. We are focused on offering all possible support during this difficult time.

"We would like to thank everyone involved in the search for their tireless efforts."

RTM Zheng He was in international waters near the Philippines when Mr Aguaviva was reported missing.

Rio Tinto is co-operating fully with relevant authorities and the ship's manager on investigations into the incident, as well as conducting its own investigations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250101965943/en/

Contacts:

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations,

United Kingdom

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations,

Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Michelle Lee

M +61 458 609 322

Rachel Pupazzoni

M +61 438 875 469

Media Relations,

Canada

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Vanessa Damha

M +1 514 715 2152

Media Relations,

US

Jesse Riseborough

M +1 202 394 9480

Investor Relations,

United Kingdom

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Laura Brooks

M +44 7826 942 797

Wei Wei Hu

M +44 7825 907 230

Investor Relations,

Australia

Tom Gallop

M +61 439 353 948

Amar Jambaa

M +61 472 865 948

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: General