Revolutionizing Surgical Precision: Genesis Medtech's World's First 90° Articulation Powered Stapler Achieves Chinese Approval

SINGAPORE, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Medtech is proud to announce that iReach Omnia, the world's first powered stapler with 90° articulation capability, has been approved for market release in China by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Independently developed by Genesis Medtech, this innovation addresses key challenges in complex laparoscopic surgeries by enabling surgeons with unprecedented precision and access in tight and deep anatomical positions.

Surgical staplers play a critical role in minimally invasive surgeries by replacing traditional manual sutures, offering more consistent clinical outcomes while reducing infection risk and enhancing surgical efficiency. However, existing staplers, with typical articulation angles from 45° to 60°, face challenges in complex procedures such as low anterior resection or single-port thoracic surgery, where restricted anatomical access in the pelvis or chest cavity demands greater flexibility.

The iReach Omnia sets a new standard in surgical stapling with its 90° articulation capability, providing surgeons with the maneuverability and precision necessary to perform effective stapling even in the most confined spaces. This innovation potentially reduces the need for multiple stapler firings, minimizes weak points in the staple line, thus lowering the risk of anastomotic leakage. By addressing these critical issues, the iReach Omnia empowers surgeons to deliver better patient outcomes in complex procedures such as colorectal and thoracic surgeries.

Colorectal cancer is one of the top three cancers worldwide, affecting millions of people each year.[1] Surgical resection of the tumor remains the primary treatment for low rectal cancer but surgeons face significant challenges in completely removing the tumor, achieving clear margins in confined spaces, preserving sphincter function, and minimizing complications such as anastomotic leakage.[2] The iReach Omnia's 90° articulation capability addresses these challenges by enabling precise vertical cutting and stapling in the low rectal resections, reducing the risk of leakage and ultimately, enhancing long-term patient outcomes.

As demand for effective surgical solutions continues to grow globally, Genesis MedTech continues to lead the change in driving innovation. With its industry-leading 90° articulation capability, the iReach Omnia sets a new standard for surgical precision, empowering surgeons and improving patient outcomes.

[1] World Health Organization. (2020). Colorectal cancer. Retrieved from https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/colorectal-cancer [2] Tsalikidis, C., Mitsala, A., Mentonis, V. I., Romanidis, K., Pappas-Gogos, G., Tsaroucha, A. K., & Pitiakoudis, M. (2023). Predictive Factors for Anastomotic Leakage Following Colorectal Cancer Surgery: Where Are We and Where Are We Going? Current Oncology, 30(3), 3111-3137. https://doi.org/10.3390/curroncol30030236

ABOUT GENESIS MEDTECH

Genesis MedTech Group is a medical device company headquartered in Singapore. Founded by a group of professionals and entrepreneurs with MedTech experience globally, the company's product portfolio focuses on multi-therapy medical device products for emerging markets with sales and distribution through its established commercial network. Genesis MedTech Group covers the entire industry value chain of research and development, production, quality management, supply chain, marketing, and sales.

